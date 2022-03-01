(BPRW) History-Making Moments of our African American Sheroes | Press releases

(BPRW) History-Making Moments of our African American Sheroes
Happy Women’s History Month from Black PR Wire
(Black PR Wire) Women of color simply #ROCK! They are resilient, compassionate, and dedicated to put it together, and keep it together. As we move into 2022, we have already seen tremendous firsts take form. The announcement President Joe Biden will name U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, replacing retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer with a jurist who would become the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court in its 233-year history. This is EPIC.
From the incredible medals received at during the recent Winter Olympics in Beijing, to the history-making feats occurring each and every day throughout our country, we have much to be proud of and thankful for.
In 2021, women of color broke thru the glass ceilings on multiple fronts … To begin with, the Honorable Kamala Harris kicked off the year as the first Black Woman elected as the Vice President of the United States. This history-making moment was first rate.
On the music front, the Queen B, Beyoncé, made history as the most Grammy awarded artist ever! This was a history-making moment that the world will remember forever. Black country artist Mickey Guyton also made GRAMMYs history as the first black woman to be nominated for a GRAMMY in a Country Music category with the song “Black Like Me.” Her history-making moment proved that African Americans can also shine in the genre of country. In the world of Hip-Hop, Lauryn Hill became the first female rapper to sell ten million copies of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, twenty years after its release. This is a history-making moment that indicates that the impact of Hip Hop will never cease.
The world of sports was definitely not left behind. Jennifer King of Washington Football Team’s fame became the first Black female position coach in NFL history, creating a history-making moment where she totally shined. Last, but not least, Jessica Watkins became the first Black woman to live on the International Space Station, generating a history-making moment that was celebrated by the nation. These are just a few of the many history-making moments of our African American sheroes.
As we celebrate Women’s History Month, let’s salute these and other women for being history-makers. And let’s continue to empower and inspire future generation to continue to strive for greatness!
The content and opinions expressed within this press release are those of the author(s) and/or represented companies, and are not necessarily shared by Black PR Wire. The author(s) and/or represented companies are solely responsible for the facts and the accuracy of the content of this Press release. Black PR Wire reserves the right to reject a press release if, in the view of Black PR Wire, the content of the release is unsuitable for distribution.