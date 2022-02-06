(BPRW) Jessie Trice Community Health System recognizes National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day | Press releases

(BPRW) Jessie Trice Community Health System recognizes National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
(Black PR Wire) MIAMI – February 7 is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD), an annual observance to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS prevention, care, and treatment in Black Communities. In recognition of NBHAAD, Jessie Trice Community Health System (JTCHS) joins numerous health care providers and organizations who work tirelessly to raise awareness about HIV-related disparities and health inequalities that continue to affect racial and ethnic minorities. Each year, NBHAAD highlights the critical role we each play in ending HIV.
“The Jessie Trice Community Health System remains committed to increase testing, education, and treatment in the Black community,” says Annie Neasman, President and CEO of JTCHS. “We join the many partners who recognize this special day.”
According to the CDC, Black communities have made great progress in reducing HIV. Yet racism, discrimination, and mistrust in the health care system may affect whether Black people seek or receive HIV prevention services. These issues may also reduce the likelihood of engaging in HIV treatment and care.
To continue to reduce the burden of HIV and other health risks, people need adequate housing and transportation, employment, access to culturally competent health services that are free of stigma and discrimination, and more.
The Jessie Trice Community Health System, Inc. is one of Miami-Dade County’s preeminent federally qualified community healthcare centers, governed by a remarkably dedicated Board of Directors (51% of which are users of the medical and dental services) and a diverse, incredibly talented, committed family of providers and staff. The 1st Federally Qualified Health Center in the state and 5th in the nation, Jessie Trice Community Health System, Inc. is a Florida 501 (c) 3, not-for-profit organization that has been serving Miami-Dade County since 1967. JTCHS served its first patients from a trailer. Now, more than fifty (50) years after its founding, JTCHS owns and operates eleven (11 Comprehensive Primary Care centers, a 40 bed Women’s Residential Center for substance use, and are located in two (2) universities and forty (40) school-based health suites.
JTCHS knows and specializes in comprehensive health, offering a myriad of services to improve the health of the community. This includes: dentistry, family medicine, nutrition, HIV/AIDS, behavioral health, transportation, healthy start, obstetric & gynecological care, school-based health, community health promotions, health & wellness center, pediatrics, and ancillary services. For more information on the Jessie Trice Community Health System, call 305-367-6400 or visit jtchs.org.
