(BPRW) Meet LyNea “LB” Bell & Sharifah Hardie; The Dynamic Duo Redefining Black Business & Black News | Press releases

(BPRW) Meet LyNea “LB” Bell & Sharifah Hardie; The Dynamic Duo Redefining Black Business & Black News
Black business and black news have always been defined as a “Man’s World.” Not anymore. These two pioneering women, LyNea “LB” Bell and Sharifah Hardie, are shaking things up by redefining business and news on their own terms.
(Black PR Wire) Southern California, CA – LyNea “LB” Bell and Sharifah Hardie today announced the launch of their latest ventures HollywoodBlackNews.com and LongBeachBlackNews.com. The two independent websites compliment each other by bringing Black news to individuals in the surrounding cities and beyond.
The Dynamic Duo launched the websites because they saw a need to bring attention to what was going on in the lives of the Black people in their community. The new platforms showcase the local Black community stories, successes, and accomplishments, as well as their struggles and brings attention to an underserved market of individuals who are making news the major media conglomerates tend to overlook.
After meeting in 2013 through a mutual friend, these two ladies became fast friends, supporters, and cheerleaders for each other. Always, seeing themselves as a “Dynamic Duo” it took time to find the perfect projects for them to do together. Somehow, they knew that each being President of their own Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and launching HollywoodBlackNews.com and LongBeachBlackNews.com was it.
“I have always imagined an economic system where black people could come together creating an environment of strength, empowerment and financial freedom which then creates family legacies,” says HollywoodBlackNews.com founder LyNea “LB” Bell. “We are uniting our people and providing additional resources as we come together.”
“It has always been our Black women who have done everything in their power to try and hold the Black family together throughout history,” says LongBeachBlackNews.com Founder Sharifah Hardie. “That’s just what LB and I are doing. Bringing Black people together.”
LyNea “LB” Bell has more than 15 years of experience as a Theatrical & Literary Agent. She is CEO & Founder of Bell Hall Talent & Literary Agency, a Product Endorsement Specialist, and the Founder of the first Black female owned search engine GOTCONN.com, the search engine that offers a fast & private solution to popular search engine giants. Ms. Bell recently became President of the Hollywood Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce and continues to impact the industry with innovative solutions and creative ideas.
Sharifah Hardie is a business consultant and influencer. She is CEO of IT TV Network, Founder of Black Guest List, the only website focused on creating media opportunities on podcasts, radio shows and television for Black Guests, host of the morning business talk show, “The Round Table Talk Show” an organic conversation with business leaders discussing today’s trending topics and President of the Long Beach Chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce.
To view your local Black news visit: HollywoodBlackNews.com and LongBeachBlackNews.com. For interviews Contact Ms. Bell at 310-890-5001 and Ms. Hardie at 562-822-0965.
