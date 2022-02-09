(BPRW) Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier on the Inaugural Hollywood Chapter Virtual Business Mixer | Press releases

(BPRW) Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier on the Inaugural Hollywood Chapter Virtual Business Mixer
“Blacks in Business Making History”
Thursday, February 17th at 6:30 PM the Hollywood chapter of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce pays tribute to entertainment legend, icon, and activist Mr. Sidney Poitier, in celebration of Black History Month. The business mixer theme focuses on “Blacks in Business Making History” along with Mr. Poitier’s contribution to the business of entertainment.
Sidney Poitier was a Bahamian and African American actor, film director, and diplomat. In 1964, he was the first African American actor and first Bahamian to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. He received two Golden Globe Awards, a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album.
The virtual mixer is the first for LyNea “LB” Bell in her new role as Hollywood Chapter President for the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Bell has a history of community involvement, business leadership and working with non-profit organizations and now turns her efforts towards bringing together business leaders and organizations in the Hollywood and surrounding areas.
About the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce.
The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is a business organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community and fostering business development and prosperity, placing particular focus on economic development, community development, public policy, and membership services.
Honorary speakers and business leaders including Los Angeles 9th District Councilman Curren Price, Glynn Turman, Bill Duke, Hal Williams, Dwan Smith, Bobby McGee, Beverly Todd, and Kokai Ampah will be in attendance.
Other confirmed guests will include Mike Gibson 64th District, and Pastor William D. Smart currently CEO and President of Southern Church Leadership Conference founded by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and many more.
Join the virtual event Thursday, February 17th at 6:30 PM. Register today at: https://www.blackchamberofcommerce.org/hollywood
