(BPRW) The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Announces New Program with Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation to Support ByBlack Businesses | Press releases

(BPRW) The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Announces New Program with Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation to Support ByBlack Businesses
(Black PR Wire) – WASHINGTON, D.C.- The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation designed to help Black businesses expand and meet the needs of large companies in the industry as suppliers.
Black firms are entering the alcohol beverage industry in record numbers as suppliers, brewers and distributors and more and more corporations are taking notice. In recognition of Black History Month and the brewer’s continued commitment to investing in its local communities, Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation are partnering with USBC to work with Black firms to provide ongoing resources, guidance and counsel on industry best practices and ways to engage more effectively in the industry.
Ron Busby, President and CEO of USBC remarked that “the commitment of Anheuser Busch and its Foundation, long renowned for their products worldwide, is another example of working directly with corporate America to underscore the need for Black businesses to engage in this industry, gaining access and opportunity to the supply chain and distribution networks in new ways.”
Through a $100,000 grant from the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, the new program features a webinar series, ongoing participation in virtual and in-person matchmaking events, and access to corporate resources to assist Black firms in their journey to compete and do business with large distilleries, distributors, and corporate entities. Anheuser-Busch will also work closely with the USBC to incorporate USBC’s network and expertise as part of its ongoing supplier diversity program.
“Through this new partnership, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation is proud to support the USBC’s initiatives and its ByBlack platform, which helps consumers find and support Black businesses,” said Julio Suárez, Anheuser-Busch Foundation. “We recognize the important role that Black businesses serve in expanding local economic development and we look forward to working closely with USBC to make a difference in communities that we serve and help create a “future with more cheers.”
Information about upcoming training sessions, webinars and other activities are available on the USBC website, usblackchambers.org. The USBC thanks Anheuser-Busch and the Anheuser-Busch Foundation for its continuing partnership as it launches this program to provide new and expanding opportunities across its many brands.
###
About the U.S. Black Chambers
The U.S. Black Chambers (USBC) is the voice of Black business owners and a top advocate for resources and policies that impact Black business owners. To learn more visit: usblackchambers.org.
