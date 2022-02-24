(BPRW) The Uplift Collective Salutes Black History Month by Supporting Black-Owned Publishers Who Are Making History Every Day | Press releases

(BPRW) The Uplift Collective Salutes Black History Month by Supporting Black-Owned Publishers Who Are Making History Every Day
The Collective gives underserved publishers’ opportunities to increase awareness and revenue, while advertisers have the ability to make meaningful media buys
(Black PR Wire) NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– In recognition of Black History Month, Undertone, a Perion Network Ltd. (Nasdaq: PERI) company and the leader in data-driven, Intelligent High Impact campaigns, announced that through its Uplift Collective initiative, it will be donating a portion of ad sale proceeds to charities and organizations selected by the company’s publisher and brand partners. February 2022 will be The Collective’s largest payout month since it launched in June 2021.
The Uplift Collective is designed to connect Undertone’s collection of minorities, women and LGBTQIA+ owned publishers – in addition to publishers that are committed to advancing social justice, environmental sustainability, and equal representation – with advertisers. The Uplift Collective then makes it easier for advertisers and brands to create real impact through mindful media buys.
Publishers in The Uplift Collective include Her Agenda, SheMedia, Black Southern Belle and more, reaching over 50 million people worldwide. By joining the Collective, Undertone provides these publishers support beyond the ad buy through tech, formats and tools, while also making it easier for advertisers and brands to spend mindfully. To date, brands from a wide array of verticals have joined this initiative including major auto, entertainment, CPG and retail advertisers. And, for each campaign running on the Collective, Undertone donates two percent of the proceeds to relevant charities & organizations, determined by our publisher & brand partners.
Testimonials from The Uplift Collective’s publisher partners:
- “When it comes to advertising opportunities, this is about more than just a dollar, it’s about impact,” said Rhonesha Byng, founder of Her Agenda. “With an increase in our ad revenue, we can achieve sustainability that allows us to hire more, invest more, and ultimately have a deeper impact on the path to actualizing our mission. As an independent Black-woman-owned media publisher, more often than not my company, Her Agenda, has not been included in advertising budgets, so it’s powerful that Undertone has made it their mission to provide additional support and resources to change that narrative going forward.”
- “As the most trusted, black-owned hip-hop news brand since 1995, SOHH.com is proud to partner with Undertone Uplift in their commitment to empowering publishers like us with best-in-class ad tech and unique demand direct from top brands and advertisers,” said Felicia Palmer, CEO of 4Control Media Inc.
- “As an African American woman and founder of a lifestyle brand, it’s always been my focus to support other women through my platform,” said Michiel Perry of Black Southern Belle. “Particularly women from small, rural communities are near and dear to my heart, as rural South Carolina is my home base. I’m thrilled to be a part of The Uplift Collective, an initiative engaging, supporting, and promoting women business owners.”
Undertone and The Uplift Collective look forward to the future of enabling more minority-owned businesses to increase their reach while making an impact within their communities during and beyond Black History Month.
“Change happens when skills interact with a massive social need,” said Dan Aks, president at Undertone. “Undertone helps lift businesses in the here and now by steering revenue to current and emerging businesses, while charitable donations provide for the future. This is a flywheel Undertone hopes to nourish.”
The Uplift Collective will continue to donate a portion of its ad sale proceeds to charities and organizations as the campaign moves forward, especially in light of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day in March.
For more information on The Uplift Collective, visit https://upliftcollective.splashthat.com/.
About Undertone
Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company’s 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike. Visit undertone.com to learn more.
About Perion
Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.
Source: Undertone
The content and opinions expressed within this press release are those of the author(s) and/or represented companies, and are not necessarily shared by Black PR Wire. The author(s) and/or represented companies are solely responsible for the facts and the accuracy of the content of this Press release. Black PR Wire reserves the right to reject a press release if, in the view of Black PR Wire, the content of the release is unsuitable for distribution.