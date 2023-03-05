Bracket Announced for Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship

The bracket is about for the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship to be performed March 8-11 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Kansas earned the highest seed after successful its twenty first Big 12 common season identify and an NCAA file sixty fourth all-time. The Jayhawks completed the highly-competitive league race with a 13-5 mark and are 25-6 general.

Texas claimed the No. 2 seed, adopted via No. 3 Kansas (*66*), No. 4 Baylor, No. 5 Iowa (*66*) and No. 6 TCU. The most sensible six seeds earned a first-round bye and can start play on Thursday. Wednesday’s first around matchups characteristic No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 7 Oklahoma (*66*) towards No. 10 Oklahoma.

A restricted selection of single-session tickets are to be had for the Championship on-line simplest at www.big12sports.com/buytickets or www.t-mobilecenter.com. Prices vary from $40 to $160 relying on availability, consultation and site.







The Conference will introduce plenty of leisure and fan enjoy improvements for the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships. The improvements come with musical acts, products collaborations, VIP appearances and extra. Special performances will come with Grammy-nominated Hip-Hop legend Fat Joe in addition to NBA Hall-of-Famer and media persona Shaquille O’Neal, underneath his alias DJ Diesel. Additionally, Grammy-nominated artist Jordin Sparks will carry out the nationwide anthem for the lads’s identify recreation. An entire checklist and extra information can also be discovered right here.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship will likely be televised nationally on ESPN channels and simulcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. All video games may also be to be had at the ESPN App. College basketball legend Dick Vitale will name the Men’s Championship Game, joined via Kris Budden and Jon Sciambi. Additional ESPN commentators for the Men’s Championship are Fran Fraschilla, Rich Hollenberg and Chris Spatola.







The Big 12 and ESPN just lately introduced a sequence of telecast improvements for the lads’s championship. Throughout the development, ESPN will likely be granted get right of entry to to each the locker room and in-game huddles, offering fanatics with a brand new stage of “behind-the-scenes” content material. ESPN will even have a are living studio display during the Championship, and Sports activitiesCenter will behavior are living interviews from Kansas City with Big 12 coaches and student-athletes. Additionally, post-game presentations will flow on virtual channels and Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Follow Big12Sports.com and the Conference’s social media platforms for further protection during Championship week.

2023 PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 MEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP



T-Mobile Center – Kansas City



Wednesday, March 8 CT

No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech (ESPN2/U) 6:00 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma (*66*) vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (ESPN2/U) 8:30 p.m.



Thursday, March 9

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa (*66*) (ESPN/2) 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner (ESPN/2) 2:00 p.m.

No. 2 Texas vs. Game 2 Winner (ESPN/2) 6:00 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas (*66*) vs. No. 6 TCU (ESPN/2) 8:30 p.m.



Friday, March 10

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (ESPN/2) 6:00 p.m.

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner (ESPN/2) 8:30 p.m.



Saturday, March 11

Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner (ESPN) 5:00 p.m.







All video games are to be had by the use of the ESPN App and simulcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

