Bracketology Bubble Watch: Indiana, UNC, Florida have important games in last weekend of regular season

It’s crunch time now for teams on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament. The final weekend of the regular season is upon us. Some bubble teams are already in their conference tournaments. The bubble may not be as big as it used to be, but the games are more important than ever.

Before we look at the weekend’s Bubble Watch lets look at highlights from some of the noteworthy bubble teams.

Let’s start with Michigan. The Wolverines lost at home to Iowa 82-71 on Thursday, completing a road-and-road split with the Hawkeyes.

Michigan’s climb back into the field is going to be tough. The Wolverines are now 16-13 overall. They finish at Ohio State on Sunday before the Big Ten Tournament. If they beat Ohio State, then they need at least one win in the conference tournament to finish four games above .500. If they lose Saturday, they need three wins in the Big Ten Tournament. That is probably asking too much.

Four games above .500 has been the historic minimum standard to get an at-large bid, although that is not specific criteria. Only one team in a pre-pandemic bracket has received a bid with a worse record. Georgia in 2001 was 16-14 and played a schedule nobody has ever matched before or since. In today’s terminology, 27 of their 30 games were against Quad 1-2 teams.

And finishing four games above .500 does not guarantee anything.

Thursday was also a rough night for Oregon, which got stomped by Washington. Oregon is now 17-12 overall but 11-12 against the top three quadrants. Being below .500 against Quads 1-3 is usually not good enough to make the field. Oregon still has a game at Washington State before the Pac-12 Tournament.

At least Memphis won! The Tigers beat South Florida to keep their hopes alive. Memphis hosts Houston on Sunday looking for the season sweep of the Cougars.

Here are the “Last four in” and “First four out” of the field of 68 followed by all the bubble teams in action Saturday. All times Eastern

Bubble teams in action Saturday



Note – All references to NCAA tournament selection records and trends refer only to pre-pandemic tournaments. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of non-conference games in 2021, those rankings were not reliable enough to be considered.