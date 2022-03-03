Bracketology Bubble Watch: Rutgers plays its way back into contention for NCAA Tournament bid

Welcome back, Rutgers! The Scarlet Knights were off the bubble, but have jumped back in after coming from behind to beat Indiana in Bloomington. Rutgers is now 17-12 overall and back up to six Quad 1 wins. Its NET ranking has also climbed back into the top 80.

The Scarlet Knights displaced Indiana as the fourth team out of the bracket. The Hoosiers now have to travel to Mackey Arena to face what figures to be an angry Purdue team on Saturday before the Big Ten Tournament. It’s an uphill climb for IU now.

Xavier has lost seven of its last eight games following a loss at St. John’s. The Musketeers are now just 17-12 overall, a 10-seed in the bracket and practically free falling. They finish the regular season at home against Georgetown on Saturday.

Creighton picked up a big win at home over UConn. It was the Blue Jays’ first victory since losing Ryan Nembhard for the season with a wrist injury. Creighton’s stay on the bubble was short.

There are three games tonight involving teams that are either among the last four in or first four out, so there is a good chance we will see some shifting around among that group.

Note – all references to NCAA tournament selection records and trends refer only to pre-pandemic tournaments. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of non-conference games in 2021, those rankings were not reliable enough to be considered.

Here are the “last four in” and “first four out” teams as of Thursday morning, followed by the bubble teams in action Thursday. All times Eastern

Last Four In Record NET Memphis 17-9 41 Michigan 16-12 32 Florida 19-11 51 VCU 21-7 48 First four out Record NET Wake Forest 23-8 36 North Carolina 22-8 40 Oregon 18-11 59 Rutgers 17-12 75

