Bracketology: Duke’s No. 2 seed, leaving Texas A&M out were mistakes by NCAA Tournament selection committee

We lastly have a bracket. The NCAA Match choice committee got here out with its area of 68 on Sunday and as common, it was a combined bag – some good and a few head-scratchers.
Groups that get not noted of the NCAA Match at all times gave the choice committee a purpose to depart them out. That stated, I’ve problem understanding how Texas A&M was not noted in favor of no less than Indiana and Notre Dame, the final two groups within the area.
The resume comparability with Indiana reveals two very related groups, which Texas A&M having edges in a few key areas. They’re higher away from house and higher towards match opposition. Indiana has 5 losses outdoors of Quad 1, whereas Texas A&M solely has two. They’ve the identical variety of Quad 1 wins, however the Aggies are a bit higher. They each beat Notre Dame and misplaced to Wisconsin, though Indiana did so twice.
I am not saying Texas A&M ought to be in and Indiana out. Indiana was not the final crew within the area. I am simply saying that if Indiana is in, TAMU ought to be as nicely.
The committee had the Aggies because the third crew out, behind Dayton and SMU. I had them in my bracket and missed on Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have a really bizarre resume, so I do probably not have an issue with them getting in. They set the file for the bottom rated crew within the NCAA’s metric of option to get an at-large bid at 77 within the NET. The earlier file was 74 within the RPI by New Mexico in 1999.
I additionally can not clarify how Duke is a No. 2 seed. The Blue Devils resume is softened by taking part in in a weakened ACC. They did beat Gonzaga and Kentucky, that are each nice wins, however the Blue Devils solely have six Quad 1 wins, fewer than each crew on the highest three traces of the bracket besides Arizona. They’ve 12 Quad 1 and a couple of wins, matching Gonzaga for the least among the many prime 12 groups. And at last, they’ve 4 losses outdoors of Quad 1, equaling Wisconsin. The opposite ten groups have 4 such losses mixed. Duke additionally has the weakest total schedule of any crew within the prime 12. It is just like the committee simply checked out them and determined they had been higher regardless of proof on the contrary.
SEC Match champion Tennessee and Texas Tech would have been higher candidates for a No. 2 seed than Duke.
The committee had one robust scenario to wrangle with relating to the Final 4 In. These groups had been, so as, Wyoming, Rutgers, Indiana and Notre Dame. Usually, they pair the highest two and the underside two and seed them within the bracket the place they belong. On this case, that might be a No. 11 and 12. Nevertheless, Since Indiana performed Notre Dame in a non-conference sport, they switched the Hoosiers with Rutgers. Then, as a consequence of conflicts making an attempt to get these pairings and the opposite No. 11s and 12s in locations the place they match throughout the bracketing guidelines, the committee needed to change the No. 11-seed pairing with the No. 12-seed pairing. That’s the reason Wyoming-Indiana is a 12-seed and Rutgers-Notre Dame is a No. 11.
NCAA Director of Media Coordination and Statistics David Worlock stated getting these first 4 pairings bracketed was as difficult as he may recall.
I am simply blissful that this season, we get to have a standard match once more. Thrilling video games, we hope, in entrance of huge crowds. Good luck to your crew. Except after all, they’re taking part in mine.
