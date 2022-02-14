Bracketology: Wisconsin slips down to a No. 3 seed in updated bracket projection after upset loss to Rutgers

This weekend must have been the calm before the storm. Only one team seeded among the top three seeds of a region in Friday’s Bracketology projected bracket lost. And what an odd resume that has helped create.
Wisconsin lost at home to Rutgers on Saturday, giving the Scarlet Knights their fifth Quad 1 victory of the season and their first away from home. Rutgers now possesses what can only be described as the weirdest resume of a team in contention for a spot in the bracket.
The Scarlet Knights are now 5-3 in Q1 games, but also 4-5 against teams in Quads 2-3. Rutgers also has a home loss to NET No. 320 Lafayette. That is likely why the Scarlet Knights’ own NET ranking is still in the low 80s.
It is not likely Rutgers would be in the tournament if it started today, but the committee would have fun trying to sort them out. The Scarlet Knights will seek a sixth Q1 win on Wednesday when they host Big Ten leader Illinois.
Wisconsin, meanwhile, is scuffling a little bit. The Badgers are 4-3 over their last seven games, which include two home losses, one as part of a road-and-road split with Michigan State, and another close call in a two-point win over Penn State. The Badgers have a relatively favorable schedule down the stretch by Big Ten standards, but three of the next four games are on the road.
Baylor won on Saturday and replaced Wisconsin as a No. 2 seed, but the win was costly for the Bears. Forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was lost for the season with a knee injury in the victory over Texas. The Bears are at Texas Tech on Wednesday with second place in the Big 12 on the line.
Bracketology top seeds
Important games ahead
There are a couple of noteworthy games on Tuesday as well. Kentucky will look to solidify its case for a No. 1 seed and complete a season sweep of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Wildcats may be without guard TyTy Washington Jr. who injured his ankle in the win over Florida on Saturday.
Providence has no shortage of doubters out there, but the Friars will get a chance to silence some of them on Tuesday night. Providence welcomes Villanova to town as the Wildcats look to cut into the Friars’ two-game lead in the loss column atop the Big East standings. Villanova actually has one more conference win than Providence, but the Friars had three conference games lost due to COVID-19.
Note: There will be brackets this week on Thursday and Saturday instead of one on Friday. The Saturday bracket will incorporate the NCAA selection committee’s top 16 seed, which will be revealed at noon on CBS.
