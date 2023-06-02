Brad Pitt calls Angelina Jolie “vindictive” in new court documents about the sale of their winery

Brad Pitt has accused Angelina Jolie of secretly selling her share of their winery, alleging that she did so “to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make”. In a complaint filed on June 1 and obtained by News, Pitt referred to his ex-wife as “vindictive”.

Pitt first sued Jolie in 2022 for allegedly selling shares of Chateau Miraval Winery, including a home, to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. Pitt wants to void the sale of the winery, which is located in the south of France, claiming that making wine has become his “passion” and that the winery has grown into a “multimillion dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded makers of rosé wine”.

The new court documents allege that Shefler is considered an “oligarch in the Russian Federation” by the US Treasury Department. Many Russian oligarchs are heavily involved in – and benefit from – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Pitt also alleges that he learned about Jolie’s sale of her share to Shefler via the press. He and Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and it was finalized in 2019. When they discussed the divorce in 2017, Jolie said she would only “take what she put in” to the winery, and that ultimately, it is a gift that their children will inherit.

Pitt is also suing Alexey Oliynik, Shefler’s “right-hand man” who spearheaded the negotiations with Jolie for her limited liability company Nouvel.

Pitt is requesting a jury trial and is fighting for a declaration that Jolie’s purported sale of Nouvel is null and void, punitive and exemplary damages, restitution and attorneys fees. Lawyers for Jolie have not yet provided a statement.