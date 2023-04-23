Bradenton USPS mail sorter accused of stealing 75 checks worth more than $70,000

SARASOTA, Fla. — A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker dwelling in Bradenton has been charged with stealing 75 checks amounting to over $70,000 whilst hired as a mail sorter. The police also are investigating the chance of more sufferers. Anabel Ossombi, 27, is dealing with fees that come with scheming to defraud and cash laundering. Reports point out that 60 companies had been victimized.

The investigation into Ossombi started in January when two sufferers reported that that they had now not gained their checks for bought merchandise from consumers. The police then interviewed 13 of the 60 companies concerned and discovered that that they had mailed their checks thru USPS. The checks have been both picked up via a USPS provider or dropped off at one of 3 USPS places in Sarasota the place Ossombi labored all the way through her employment, which had began in May 2022. Police consider that the checks have been stolen between May 2022 and April 2023.

Ossombi was once apprehended on Wednesday on the post place of job on Beneva Road and charged with legal use of non-public id (over 30 sufferers), scheme to defraud (over $50,000), and cash laundering.

Sarasota Police have recommended the general public to take vital precautions to give protection to their mail. This comprises promptly selecting up the mail, inquiring about past due mail, now not sending money, arranging for recommended pickup, the usage of cling for pickup, soliciting for signature affirmation, and submitting a transformation of cope with with the Postal Service and monetary establishments when transferring. Detectives consider that there may well be more sufferers, and any individual with related information is steered to name Detective Jessica Sullivan at 941-263-6076 or go away an nameless tip with Crime Stoppers via calling 941-366-TIPS or on-line at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.