Bradley Beal injury update: Wizards to reevaluate star guard’s ligament sprain in wrist Tuesday

Bradley Beal suffered a sprained ligament in his left wrist last week against the Memphis Grizzlies, and will be reevaluated by the team Tuesday as planned, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Sunday. “He’s doing more on the floor just trying to work on range of motion and strength. We just have to wait and see how it reacts. And hopefully, we’ll have more clarity next week.”

Beal suffered the injury when he attempted to take a charge on Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr., and fell to the floor on his left arm. He immediately grabbed at his wrist, but stayed in the game.

Washington has gone 1-2 without Beal since his injury. It lost to the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, then beat the Philadelphia 76ers on the second night of back-to-back road games. The Wizards went on to lose at home Saturday to the Phoenix Suns, and will take on the Miami Heat Monday. His status after that remains a question mark at this point.

The loss of Beal is a disappointing one for a Washington team that’s struggled recently after starting the season strong. The Wizards were once atop of the Eastern Conference standings, but now find themselves on the outside looking in at the play-in tournament. They’re currently in 11th place in the East, and can’t afford to keep falling back in the standings.

Beal’s averaging 23.2 points, a career-high 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds a night this season, but he’s also experiencing the worst shooting season from 3-point territory of his career as he’s connecting on just 30 percent of his shots from deep. His on/off numbers have also taken a significant dip this season, as the Wizards surprisingly score 3.7 points less with Beal on the floor than when he sits, per Cleaning the Glass. Compare that to last season in which Washington scored 10.7 points more when Beal was on the court, which ranked in the 97th percentile, you can see that his efficiency has taken a dive.

As Washington’s leading scorer, Beal is essential to the Wizards’ success on offense and losing him for any amount of time is a setback.