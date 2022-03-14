Brandon Scherff to sign with Jaguars: Former Washington Pro Bowl guard headed to Jacksonville, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars are including extra safety for former No. 1 total choose Trevor Lawrence, as former Washington Commanders proper guard Brandon Scherff intends to signal with the franchise, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The main points of the agreed-upon deal have but to be reported.

Scherff has made 5 Professional Bowls in seven seasons with Washington, and has been probably the most constant participant for a franchise that has skilled a lot change over the previous few years. Washington labored for fairly a while to signal Scherff to a long-term deal, however one by no means got here to fruition. The 2020 first-team All-Professional performed the final two years on the franchise tag, however now lastly has some safety.

Scherff was initially drafted by Washington with the No. 5 total choose within the 2015 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He instantly stepped in as a starter and did not miss a recreation in his first two seasons. Whereas Scherff has missed at the least three video games in every of the final 4 years, the 30-year-old nonetheless picked up Professional Bowl honors during the last three campaigns.

The Jaguars have clearly put thought into how they wish to deal with their offensive line this offseason, as they positioned the franchise tag on left deal with Cam Robinson for the second straight yr and have now reportedly landed top-of-the-line inside gamers on this free company class. The Jaguars additionally maintain the No. 1 total choose within the 2022 NFL Draft, and one has to marvel how these current strikes might have an effect on how they use it.