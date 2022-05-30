MLB Sports

Braves load up on extra-base hits in win over Marlins

May 30, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Atlanta — Marcell Ozuna hit two dwelling runs as a part of the Atlanta Braves’ barrage of extra-base hits of their 6-Three win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, giving the Braves their first profitable homestand of the season.

Of the Braves’ 11 hits, 9 had been for further bases, together with six doubles. Ozuna’s second homer of the sport, his 10th of the season, traveled 458 toes into the higher left-field seats within the third.





