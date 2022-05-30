Braves load up on extra-base hits in win over Marlins

Atlanta — Marcell Ozuna hit two dwelling runs as a part of the Atlanta Braves’ barrage of extra-base hits of their 6-Three win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, giving the Braves their first profitable homestand of the season.

Of the Braves’ 11 hits, 9 had been for further bases, together with six doubles. Ozuna’s second homer of the sport, his 10th of the season, traveled 458 toes into the higher left-field seats within the third.

Austin Riley had two hits and drove in two runs for Atlanta. Ozuna and Riley hit back-to-back homers off Elieser Hernández within the first inning. Ozzie Albies and William Contreras hit back-to-back doubles to provide a run within the second.

Riley and Matt Olson delivered run-scoring doubles in consecutive at-bats within the fifth.

Miami’s Jorge Soler supplied the entire crew’s runs by hitting two homers. Max Fried (5-2) gave up the primary of these within the first inning earlier than posting 5 consecutive scoreless innings. The lefty gave up six hits with three walks and 5 strikeouts in six innings.

Kenley Jansen had two strikeouts within the ninth for his 12th save with Atlanta.

Hernández (2-5) allowed 4 runs in 4 innings. He gave up three homers, elevating his season whole to 14 in 43 2/Three innings.

San Francisco 6, (at) Cincinnati 4: Evan Longoria hit his fourth dwelling run in 4 video games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in a six-run eighth inning, to elevate San Francisco over Cincinnati and keep away from a three-game sweep.

Tyler Mahle took a no-hit bid into the seventh and Cincinnati led 2-Zero within the eighth when Tommy La Stella doubled off Jeff Hoffman with one out, Wilmer Flores walked with two outs and Joc Pederson slapped a run-scoring single to proper.

Artwork Warren (2-2) relieved, and Longoria reached down for a a full-count fastball on the skin nook and drove it to the alternative area in proper.

Brandon Crawford walked, Thairo Estrada singled, Joel Kuhnel relieved and Luis González doubled in two runs for a 6-2 lead.

Alex Cobb allowed the 2 runs and 4 hits in six innings with eight strikeouts. John Brebbia (3-0), the second of three relievers, pitched a one-hit seventh and helped drop NL-worst Cincinnati to 16-31.

Mahle pitched 6 2/Three innings, his longest outing since Aug. 29.

(At) Washington 6, Colorado 5: Juan Soto snapped a 15-game dwelling run drought with a two-run shot, Tanner Rainey received the ultimate 5 outs and Washington held off Colorado.

Soto, who hadn’t homered since Could 12 in opposition to the Mets, added a double and a stroll for the Nationals, who took three of 4 from the Rockies. Lane Thomas had a two-run homer.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (1-5) exited with an obvious left leg harm with two outs within the sixth inning. Freeland, who was helped off the sphere, was charged with 5 runs on seven hits. He walked 4 and struck out two.

After pulling inside 6-Three within the seventh, the Rockies received RBI singles from Brendan Rodgers and Sam Hilliard with one out within the eighth in opposition to Kyle Finnegan. With runners on first and third, Nationals nearer Rainey struck out Elias Diaz and Charlie Blackmon.

Rainey completed with a 1-2-Three ninth for his fifth save.

Nationals starter Josiah Grey (5-4) labored round three hits and 4 walks to permit one run over 5 innings.

(At) Tampa Bay 4, New York Yankees 2: Taylor Partitions and Ji-man Choi homered for Tampa Bay’s solely hits, and the crew scored two runs within the seventh inning on 4 walks and successful batter in a 4-2 win over New York.

Partitions, in a 1 for 34 slide, homered on a 3-1 fastball from Luis Severino (3-1) for a 2-1 lead within the fifth after which made an excellent defensive play to finish the eighth inning.

Gleyber Torres had three hits, together with a second-inning dwelling run in opposition to Shane McClanahan (5-2). It was Torres’ ninth dwelling run of the season.

Aaron Choose hit his main league-leading 18th dwelling run, a drive off Colin Poche within the eighth.

J.P. Feyereisen pitched an ideal ninth for his first save this season in two possibilities.

Chicago White Sox 5, (at) Chicago 4, 12 (innings): Jake Burger atoned for a expensive error with a game-ending RBI single within the 12th inning, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox topped the Chicago Cubs in a wild finale to the season sequence between the crosstown rivals.

Danny Mendick opened the White Sox’s 12th as the automated runner andadvanced on Andrew Vaughn’s grounder to second in opposition to Robert Gsellman (0-2). Burger then drove Gsellman’s subsequent pitch into left for the profitable hit.

Matt Foster (1-0) labored a scoreless 12th, serving to the White Sox to a sorely wanted victory after they misplaced shortstop Tim Anderson to a proper groin pressure within the fifth.

The White Sox seemed as if that they had received the sport within the 11th after pinch-hitter Leury García tried a sacrifice, and Gsellman’s throw received away from first baseman Alfonso Rivas. However García was known as out for interference and Adam Engel was despatched again to second.

The Cubs opened a 3-1 lead with two runs within the 10th, and the White Sox responded with two runs within the backside half of the 10th. The Cubs scored once more within the 11th, however the White Sox tied it again up.

The Cubs wasted a terrific begin by Marcus Stroman, who pitched seven innings of three-hit ball.

Dylan Stop had two hits, 5 strikeouts and 4 walks in seven innings for the White Sox.

(At) Boston 12, Baltimore 2: Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer, one in every of Boston’s season-high 5 longballs, and the Purple Sox coasted over Baltimore.

Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Franchy Cordero and Christian Arroyo every hit a solo drive for the Purple Sox, who posted their ninth win in 12 video games.

All 5 Boston dwelling runs got here in 4 innings in opposition to Bruce Zimmermann (2-3), who was tagged for six runs and eight hits. He allowed a earlier career-high 4 homers in his final begin Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Jake Pivetta (4-4) gave up one run on 5 hits in six innings, enhancing to 4-Zero with a 1.59 ERA in his final 5 begins.

Trey Mancini had three hits for the Orioles, who’ve misplaced 4 of six.

(At) Minnesota 7, Kansas Metropolis 3: Sonny Grey cruised earlier than leaving within the seventh inning due to proper pectoral soreness, and Minnesota beat Kansas Metropolis behind Gio Urshela’s three-run homer.

Grey (3-1) allowed two hits and retired 14 in a row earlier than Andrew Benintendi’s single main off the seventh.

With a 3-1 rely on Bobby Witt Jr. and Kansas Metropolis asking for a video evaluation to attempt to get successful batter name, Twins supervisor Rocco Baldelli and athletic coach got here to the mound as Grey gave the impression to be attempting to stretch a muscle close to his pitching shoulder. Grey was changed by Griffin Jax, who struck out Witt and allowed MJ Melendez’s RBI double.

Nick Gordon and Trevor Larnach hit the Twins’ first consecutive solo homers of the season within the fourth.

Zack Greinke (0-4) gave up 5 runs, six hits and two walks in 4 innings. Supervisor Mike Matheny mentioned his pitcher had elbow/flexor ache.

Houston 2, (at) Seattle 1: Ryan Pressly received Luis Torrens to floor right into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded within the ninth inning, preserving Houston’s win over Seattle.

Yordan Álvarez broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-out bases-loaded single off Paul Sewald, who had relieved Marco Gonzales (3-5).

Pressly walked J.P. Crawford main off the ninth, threw a known as third strike previous Eugenio Suárez and walked Mike Ford, loading the bases. Torrens grounded Pressly’s third straight slider to 3rd baseman Alex Bregman, beginning a 5-4-Three double play and giving Pressly his eighth save in 10 possibilities.

Jeremy Peña hit a second-inning dwelling run, giving Houston its first lead of the sequence. Ty France had a tying single within the sixth.

Gonzales allowed two runs and 5 hits in 7 1/Three innings. Rafael Montero (2-0) relieved Gonzales with two on and no outs within the seventh.

(At) Oakland 6, Texas 5: Jed Lowrie hit a two-out RBI single off Brett Martin within the backside of the ninth inning, lifting Oakland previous mistake-prone Texas.

After nearer Dany Jiménez blew a save alternative within the high of the ninth, the A’s got here again and received of their closing at-bat for the second time this season.

Cristian Pache hit a leadoff single off of Martin (0-4), then Tony Kemp popped out and Ramon Laureano grounded out to maneuver Pache to second. Lowrie, who struck out in his first two at-bats and was 1 for five, lined a 2-2 pitch into left-center and Charlie Culberson’s throw dwelling sailed over the top of catcher Jonah Heim.

Corey Seager homered for the second consecutive day for the Rangers, who matched their season-high of 5 errors.

Jiménez (2-2) skipped a two-out pitch between the legs of catcher Sean Murphy, permitting Marcus Semien to attain the tying run within the ninth.

(At) San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2: Trent Grisham hit a two-run walkoff dwelling run within the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres, who’ve struggled offensively, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Sunday to take two of three.

Grisham drove a 2-Zero pitch from Chris Stratton (2-2) off the right-field foul pole to usher in automated runner Jorge Alfaro. It was the second profession walkoff homer by Grisham.

Luis García (4-2) received the win for the Padres.

Alfaro, the catcher, made an enormous play to finish the highest of the 10th. Pirates automated runner Hoy Park, known as up earlier within the day from Triple-A, broke for dwelling on a wild pitch to the backstop, however Alfaro performed the carom completely and dove to tag out Park.

Padres rookie lefty MacKenzie Gore pitched seven scoreless innings earlier than the Pirates broke by in opposition to Nabil Crismatt to tie it at 2-2 within the eighth.

Crismatt’s 11-inning scoreless streak ended when Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled to left with one out to usher in former Padres participant Tucupita Marcano, who was aboard on a leadoff single. Josh VanMeter singled in Hayes with two outs.

Hayes hit a three-run homer within the ninth inning of Saturday evening’s 4-2 win, when the Padres stranded 16 baserunners. It seemed prefer it is perhaps that sort of sport once more when the Padres loaded the bases with two outs in opposition to starter Roansy Contreras within the second earlier than rookie Jose Azocar hit right into a forceout.

San Diego’s Jurickson Profar lined a two-run homer off Contreras to proper area with two outs within the fifth, his sixth HR. It introduced in Alfaro, who hit a leadoff single and superior on a wild pitch and a groundout.

Azocar popped up a bunt to the catcher earlier than Profar homered. Jurickson stopped earlier than rounding first and seemed on the Padres’ dugout, after which raised each arms as he approached the plate.

Gore held the Pirates to 2 singles in seven scoreless innings whereas placing out 9 and strolling three. He allowed solely three baserunners to get into scoring place.

Contreras allowed two runs and 5 hits in 5 innings, struck out three and walked one.

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, (at) Arizona 1: Tyler Anderson threw six efficient innings, Will Smith added a solo homer and Los Angeles swept a four-game sequence from Arizona.

Anderson (6-0) continued his streak of nice pitching, giving the Dodgers’ rotation a much-needed elevate after accidents to Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney. The veteran left-hander scattered 5 hits and has given up simply two earned runs over his final 21 innings, spanning three begins that every one resulted in wins.

Smith pushed the Dodgers forward 1-Zero within the second, driving the 12th pitch of the at-bat into the Chase Discipline swimming pool that sits simply behind the right-center area wall.

The Dodgers — who received regardless of simply 4 hits — added two extra runs within the third on Freddie Freeman’s RBI single and Trea Turner’s RBI groundout.

Craig Kimbrel gave up a run within the ninth however nonetheless recorded his 10th save.

Zach Davies (2-3) took the loss, giving up three earned runs over 5 1/Three innings. David Peralta drove within the D-backs’ lone run with a pinch-hit triple within the ninth.

Milwaukee 8, (at) St. Louis 0: Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer to guide Milwaukee over St. Louis.

Lorenzo Cain and Rowdy Tellez additionally homered for the Brewers, who’ve received 4 of six and stretched their street report to 13-10.

Burnes (3-2), the reigning NL Cy Younger Award winner, handed the 10-strikeout mark for the fourth sport in a row with 11 and allowed solely two hits — the primary being a double from Juan Yepez within the fourth.

Miles Mikolas (3-3) gave up six earned runs on 9 hits over 5 2/Three innings.

St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt prolonged his hitting streak to 20 video games with a single within the ninth inning. He has reached base safely in a career-best 34 consecutive video games.

Toronto 11, (at) Los Angeles Angels 10: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled dwelling the tiebreaking run within the eighth inning for his season-high fifth RBI, and Toronto overcame two homers by Shohei Ohtani to finish a four-game sweep of Los Angeles.

Raimel Tapia added three RBIs and Bo Bichette hit a tying homer within the eighth for Toronto, which capped its first four-game sweep of the Angels in 30 years with its highest-scoring efficiency of the season.

Toronto blew a four-run lead and Los Angeles blew a three-run lead in a wild sport that includes 25 mixed hits and highlighted early on by Ohtani’s newest energy show. Ohtani hit a solo homer within the first inning and a two-run shot within the third for his ninth profession multi-homer sport. The AL MVP has seven homers in Could and 11 this season.

Taylor Ward had a two-run homer and an RBI double for the Angels, who’ve misplaced a season-high 5 straight and 9 of 12 after their perpetually poor pitching employees’s newest struggles.

Adam Cimber (6-2) received the win for Toronto, whereas Jose Quijada (0-1), who hadn’t pitched within the majors since April 7, was given the loss. David Phelps pitched the ninth for his first save since 2019.