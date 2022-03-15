Braves lock up Matt Olson with eight-year, $168 million extension day after trading for him

The Atlanta Braves on Tuesday announced that they’ve signed newly acquired first baseman Matt Olson to an eight-year contract extension that may pay him $168 million. The deal will run by means of the 2029 season and features a $20 million membership choice for 2030.
The Braves on Monday despatched 4 prospects to the A’s in change for Olson in one of many greatest trades of the offseason. The deal for Olson in essence ensured that franchise legend Freddie Freeman, who like Olson performs first base, will signal elsewhere as a free agent.
Olson’s extension can pay him $15 million for the 2022 season, $21 million for 2023, and $22 million per season for the rest of the contract.
Olson, who turns 28 on March 29, is a local of the Atlanta space. Final season, he batted .271/.371/.540 (153 OPS+) with 39 residence runs and 88 walks for Oakland. Olson additionally diminished his strikeout price from 31.four % to 16.eight %, which is the biggest season-to-season lower amongst on a regular basis gamers. That constructive improvement was accompanied by an enormous soar in Olson’s contact price: as an alternative of connecting on 70 % of his in-zone swings, as he had the yr prior, he made contact on near 82 % of them in 2021. For his profession, Olson has an OPS+ of 134 throughout elements of six major-league seasons. He has to his credit score one All-Star look (2021) and two Gold Gloves.
Whereas the emotional ties to Freeman in Atlanta are robust, Braves common supervisor Alex Anthopoulos is little doubt betting that Olson, who’s greater than 4 years youthful than Freeman, will approximate and even exceed his numbers in the course of the Braves’ present window of competition. Freeman is reported to be looking for a six-year deal, which might carry him by means of his age-37 marketing campaign. Olson, meantime, will probably be 35 when the Braves’ dedication ends and 36 throughout his choice yr.
Due to earlier contract extension, the Braves even have star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and star second baseman Ozzie Albies beneath contract by means of 2028 and 2027, respectively (through choices). Olson clearly now matches an analogous timeline.
“I believe it was necessary that after Matt received into this clubhouse and into this neighborhood that everyone knew that this was a long-term factor,” Anthopoulos mentioned in the course of the introductory press convention for Olson on Tuesday. “That he was going to be now one in every of our core gamers with Acuña, Albies, [Austin] Riley, [Dansby] Swanson, Max [Fried], Ian Anderson and so forth. He is now a part of this core, he is one of many group.”
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL