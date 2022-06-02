Braves’ Michael Harris II records first MLB extra-base hit, fantastic diving catch vs. Diamondbacks

Michael Harris II, the younger outfielder promoted to the majors on Saturday by the Atlanta Braves, recorded his most memorable big-league recreation thus far on Wednesday in a 6-Zero win towards the Arizona Diamondbacks (field rating).

Harris, who entered the sport with two knocks in his first 13 at-bats within the majors, notched his first profession extra-base hit within the second inning, when he tagged a Madison Bumgarner pitch for a double. Statcast measured Harris’ double as leaving the bat at 105 mph with a 23 levels launch angle. It carried 416 ft and estimates suggest it would have been a home run in 18 of the 30 ballparks.

Have a look and choose for your self:

Harris later made an impression on the defensive finish of issues, robbing Josh Rojas with a diving seize to start the underside of the eighth inning:

Harris entered the spring ranked by CBS Sports activities as the highest prospect within the Braves group. This is what we wrote on the time:

Harris is a captivating prospect. He was a two-way participant in highschool who has since toyed with switch-hitting simply because. He is made a rapid ascent up the Braves’ listing since being drafted within the third spherical in 2019 due to a software set that would function 5 above-average or higher grades at maturation. Harris spent final season in Excessive-A, the place he batted .294/.362/.436 with seven dwelling runs and 27 stolen bases (on 31 tries). Some scouts aren’t certain if Harris will be capable to stay in middle for the lengthy haul, however his bat ought to greater than play in a nook. And if he does stick? He could possibly be a star.

Harris made that final half appear to be a definite chance on Wednesday.