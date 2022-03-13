Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. targeting May for return from ACL injury

Braves celebrity outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL final July 10 and, because of this, missed the remainder of the season following surgical procedure. He watched as his teammates went on to win the World Collection, going 44-28 within the second half and by no means going through elimination within the postseason.

Acuña is now on the comeback path. All through the winter we have solely actually been in a position to see a number of movies shared to social media and, due to the lockout, we went months with out getting a definitive replace from the workforce. Sunday, Marly Rivera of ESPN supplied the primary one of many spring on Acuña’s rehab.

With the wording “hopeful,” I might say that just about guidelines out any of April and essentially the most optimistic timeline has Acuña becoming a member of the Braves on Might 1. It is extra doubtless it’s going to be someday later within the month. Any setbacks might take that month off the desk, too.

When Acuña is within the lineup, he is top-of-the-line and most electrical gamers in all of baseball. He was en path to the very best season of his profession earlier than happening final season. In 82 video games, he hit .283/.394/.596 (155 OPS+) with 19 doubles, 24 homers, 52 RBI, 72 runs, 17 steals and three.6 WAR.

The Braves ended up including Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson by way of commerce in July in an try to assist make up for among the manufacturing misplaced from Acuña and Marcell Ozuna.

As issues stand, the Braves have Ozuna, Duvall, Guillermo Heredia and Cristian Pache as outfield choices earlier than Acuña is ready to return, so that is undoubtedly an space with a query mark proper now. In addition they must fill the DH spot and presently have a huge query mark at first base with Freddie Freeman nonetheless lingering in free company.

Acuña’s return to the lineup actually solutions one query for the Braves, and it appears to be like prefer it might occur in some unspecified time in the future in Might.