Braves trade for Athletics’ Matt Olson; Freddie Freeman era appears to be over in Atlanta

Freddie Freeman’s time with the Atlanta Braves could also be over. The Braves have accomplished a commerce with the Oakland Athletics that sends star first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta for 4 prospects, together with outfielder Cristian Pache and catcher Shea Langeliers. The commerce has been introduced and is official.

Listed below are the total particulars:

Braves obtain

Athletics obtain

Previous to the lockout it was reported Freeman was searching for a six-year, $180 million contract whereas the Braves had been holding agency at nearer to 5 years and $130 million, which is consistent with Paul Goldschmidt’s contract with the Cardinals. The Dodgers have been in talks with Freeman in latest days. The Olson commerce creates a path for Freeman to signal together with his hometown workforce.

Olson, 27, had a breakout 2021 season, slugging 39 house runs with a .271/.371/.540 batting line. He minimize his strikeout price drastically and can be a Gold Glove-caliber defender. Olson will stay below workforce management as an arbitration-eligible participant by means of 2023, so it is a two-year purchase for the defending World Sequence champions as they attempt to preserve their title window open.

It is nonetheless doable the Braves may re-sign Freeman — Freeman and Olson may share first base and DH duties with Marcell Ozuna within the outfield full-time — although it appears most unlikely. Letting a franchise icon go away is rarely simple, however from a cold-blooded enterprise perspective, the Braves changed Freeman with a comparable participant who’s a number of years youthful and cheaper.

According to Baseball America, the A’s netted Atlanta’s No. 2 (Langeliers), No. 3 (Pache), No. 9 (Cusick), and No. 14 (Estes) prospects. Langeliers was the workforce’s first-round decide in 2019 and Cusick was their first spherical decide in 2021. Here is what our R.J. Anderson wrote about Langeliers in January:

Langeliers does have above-average juice, however his bat is prone to play second fiddle to his glove. He has one of many strongest arms within the minors, and he is ok on the different features of protection to profile as an above-average mitt. Langeliers’ defensive base makes him a secure wager to carve out a profession as at the very least a backup sort, and sure as one thing extra.

Pache has big-league time and has shuttled forwards and backwards between Triple-A and MLB the previous few years, and may play frequently for Oakland. He’s an excellent defensive middle fielder, among the best in skilled baseball, although his bat has but to catch as much as the glove. Cusick and Estes throw extraordinarily laborious and are decrease minors prospects who’re years away from MLB.

For Oakland, the commerce is the most recent signal they’re tearing down their roster and getting into a rebuild. Righty Chris Bassitt was traded to the Mets over the weekend and it is doubtless third baseman Matt Chapman and starters Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas might be on the transfer subsequent. Others like Ramón Laureano, Sean Murphy, and Tony Kemp might be traded as nicely.