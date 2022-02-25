Brazil coach Tite leaving after 2022 World Cup

Tite led Brazil to quarterfinals on the 2018 World Cup. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Photographs

Brazil may have a brand new coach in cost in 2023 following Tite’s announcement that he will not remain on the helm of the nationwide workforce.

Tite, 60, confirmed he’ll stay with the squad by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I am going till the top of the World Cup,” Tite told SporTV. “I’ve no purpose to lie right here. I do not wish to win any means. I’ve gained all the pieces in my profession, the one factor lacking is the World Cup.”

Tite changed Dunga in June 2016 and led Brazil to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup the place they misplaced 2-1 to Belgium.

Below Tite, Brazil gained the 2019 Copa America and completed runners-up to Argentina in final 12 months’s Copa version.

Brazil have certified for the match in Qatar in type, profitable 12 and drawing three of their 15 qualifiers to date.

The Canarinha have gained the World Cup a report 5 occasions, their final success in 2002.

Previous to taking up the helm of the nationwide workforce, Tite coached a string of prime golf equipment in Brazil, together with Gremio, Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras, in addition to Al Ain and Al Wahda within the United Arab Emirates.

He spent three trophy-studded stints at Corinthians, main the Sao Paulo membership to 2 Brazilian league titles, in 2011 and 2015, and the Copa Sudamericana in 2013.