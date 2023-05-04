Brazoria County guardianship under question after criminal charge





Rebecca Doxey has been charged by means of Galveston prosecutors with stealing from her nephew who’s developmentally disabled. Officials in Brazoria County have saved Doxey as the only real felony dad or mum of her nephew, Nicholas Whitney, regardless of objections from members of the family. Advocates for guardianship reform have highlighted how a patchwork county-by-county gadget and backlogged courts can go away prone citizens susceptible to exploitation. The case now rests on a contested guardianship fight between Doxey and Whitney’s sister. Doxey allegedly wrote herself a $40,000 test from Whitney’s consider fund as a mortgage, which has raised accusations of fraud. Doxey has since repaid the cash. The guardianship program in Texas has been criticized for now not being available or efficient sufficient to ensure due procedure for incapacitated folks. Cases like Whitney’s have highlighted the desire for extra specialised group of workers and clearer verbal exchange between counties to make sure prone citizens obtain good enough coverage.