BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Signing Former OKC Thunder Player

Over the offseason, the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder made an eight-player trade, and one of many gamers within the deal was Theo Maledon.

He spent the primary two seasons of his profession with the Thunder, earlier than being despatched to the Rockets within the deal.

Upon being traded to Houston, he was waived and became a free agent.

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reviews that he has agreed to a two-way cope with the Charlotte Hornets.

Charania: “The Charlotte Hornets are signing former Thunder guard Theo Maledon on a two-way NBA contract, sources inform @TheAthletic @Stadium.”

Maledon was the thirty fourth total decide within the 2020 NBA Draft (fourth total decide within the second spherical).

He has been stable over his first two seasons within the NBA and has averages of 8.8 factors, 2.9 rebounds and a couple of.9 assists per contest in 116 common season video games.

The one factor he has struggled with (in an enormous manner) is being an environment friendly shooter.

In these video games, he shot simply 37.1% from the sector and 32.2% from the three-point vary.

The Hornets are a mediocre workforce, so there may be positively the likelihood for him to discover a spot of their rotation (or the 15-man roster).

In addition, he’s simply 21 years outdated, so he has time to develop.

Last season, the Hornets had been the tenth seed within the Eastern Conference and misplaced within the play-in match to the Atlanta Hawks.

They will play their first sport of the 2022-23 NBA common season on Oct. 19 after they go to Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs.

