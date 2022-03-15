Breaking down every region of the bracket, plus major NFL, MLB stars are on the move

Joyful Tuesday morning, everybody. If you have not already, go fill out a men’s bracket. Then fill out a women’s one. Need assistance? Learn on.
Let’s get proper to it.
THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS AND THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
The NFL’s authorized tampering interval opened yesterday, and groups wasted no time agreeing to offers with pending free brokers. Two groups that earned excessive marks on the primary day had been the Chargers and the Jaguars.
We’ll begin with the Chargers, who’re having the among the finest offseasons within the NFL, writes NFL skilled Jordan Dajani:
- Dajani: “The Chargers are having simply as spectacular of an offseason as anybody, discovering a technique to retain huge receiver Mike Williams and buying and selling for go rusher Khalil Mack. We’re solely in the future in, however it’s secure to say that success carried into free company. The Chargers landed the perfect cornerback within the class in J.C. Jackson, who reportedly agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million take care of $40 million assured.”
Los Angeles additionally added defensive linemen Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day to assist a porous run protection. With Justin Herbert nonetheless on his rookie deal, I like that the Chargers proceed to go all-in.
On the opposite facet of the nation, Trevor Lawrence can be on his rookie deal, and the Jaguars are doing all they will to assist their younger quarterback. Jacksonville’s strikes yesterday to spice up Lawrence’s supporting solid included:
FERNANDO TATIS JR. AND THE SAN DIEGO PADRES
After a 99-day lockout, everybody was excited to get to Spring Coaching and hit the bottom working. Because it seems, it is all going to get underway with out the perfect participant on the Padres and one of many league’s greatest superstars, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. He might be out as much as three months with a fractured wrist which will require surgical procedure.
The difficulty could date again to a December motorbike accident, however throughout the lockout gamers weren’t in a position to talk with groups or medical staffs. It is a brutal growth for the Padres, writes our MLB skilled Mike Axisa:
- Axisa: “The harm is devastating information for a Padres crew seeking to rebound from a tremendously disappointing 2021. San Diego went into final season as a World Collection contender and as a substitute went 79-83. They misplaced 34 of their closing 46 video games. Supervisor Jayce Tingler was let go after the season and the Padres employed Bob Melvin away from the Athletics to switch him.”
Sportsline‘s projections agree with Axisa’s evaluation: Ought to Tatis Jr. miss roughly half of the season, San Diego’s playoff likelihood drops from 66% to 54%. It additionally provides to Tatis Jr.’s already-considerable harm historical past. Since 2019, he has performed in simply 273 of 384 potential common season video games (71%).
Tatis Jr. is getting into the second 12 months of a 14-year, $340-million contract. He is an electrical expertise on the sector — he completed third in MVP voting final season and fourth in 2020 — however holding him there was tough.
Previewing all 4 areas of the NCAA Match, First 4 video games 🏀
If you happen to’re like me, you have spent the final day-and-a-half tearing your hair out about your NCAA Tournament bracket. And that is earlier than even making a single decide. Then comes the second-guessing. Enjoyable occasions!
Anyway, we’re right here to assist with our specialists breaking down and selecting all 4 areas: West | South | Midwest | East
In the meantime, everybody loves a Cinderella story, particularly when you predict it in your bracket. Faculty basketball skilled Kyle Boone is right here to assist with 4 potential Cinderellas, together with the most well liked crew within the nation:
- Boone: “What’s there to say of South Dakota State? This crew received 30 video games on the season, is driving a 21-game successful streak and has not misplaced since Dec. 15. It’s the finest 3-point capturing crew in the complete sport — a feat that final season Baylor claimed and rode to a nationwide championship. … They’re my Cinderella pick of the Midwest and I’ve obtained them upsetting Windfall in each bracket I’ve achieved since Choice Sunday.”
Need extra assist? We now have you coated:
Able to nail your bracket picks? The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulated the complete NCAA Match 10,000 occasions. It crushed its March Insanity picks final 12 months, beating over 92% of all CBS Sports activities brackets for the second time in three tournaments. The identical mannequin has produced brackets which have nailed 17 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds.Listed below are SportsLine’s brackets this 12 months:
- SportsLine’s optimum bracket encompasses a No. 5 seed within the Elite Eight and has recognized a No. 14 seed who delivers a first-round shocker. Find out who those teams are right here.
- The upset bracket simulates the insanity much more, and it is calling for some stunners. There is a double-digit seed within the Closing 4 and loads of different upsets you have to see right here.
Matt Olson headed to Atlanta to switch Freddie Freeman headlines massive MLB strikes ⚾
Simply days after the lockout ended, the reigning champs are making strikes. All-Star first baseman Matt Olson is headed to Atlanta as a part of a blockbuster commerce between the Athletics and the Braves. Whereas it now appears like Freddie Freeman will find yourself elsewhere, the Braves did a fantastic job discovering his alternative, writes MLB skilled R.J. Anderson:
- Anderson: “For any of this to be acceptable to the Braves fan base, whether it is acceptable in any respect, there needed to be two situations met. One, the Braves needed to win final 12 months’s World Collection to generate that aforementioned goodwill. And two, the primary baseman changing Freeman needed to be actually good. Olson, because it seems, is admittedly good. He may even outproduce Freeman heading ahead.”
As for Freeman, 4 groups seem in on the 2020 NL MVP. Elsewhere in MLB…
Cameron Smith captures 2022 Gamers Championship, $3.6M prize ⛳
Cameron Smith’s fourth-round scorecard had lots of circles, and his checking account now has some huge cash. The 28-year-old Aussie made a TPC Sawgrass record-tying 10 birdies as a part of a final-round 66 to win the 2022 Gamers Championship by a stroke.
With the win Smith takes dwelling $3.6 million, essentially the most prize cash ever for a person occasion.
Smith birdied 5 of his first six holes earlier than bogeying his subsequent three. He then birdied 10, 11, 12, 13 and 17 earlier than a bogey on 18 dropped him to 13-under for the event. When runner-up Anirban Lahiri‘s chip on the 18th gap ended up barely off-line, the Aussie might lastly have fun the most important win of his profession. With the win, Smith…
- Joins Scottie Scheffler and Hideki Matsuyama as the one gamers with a number of PGA Tour wins this season
- Is the fifth Australian to win The Gamers and first since Jason Day in 2016
- Jumps to sixth within the Official World Golf Rankings
It might be the beginning of a giant spring for Smith, writes our golf scribe Kyle Porter.
- Porter: “With the most important occasion of the primary quarter of the 12 months behind us, it is a good time to remind everybody that there is one different place Smith has starred earlier than. In three of his final 4 begins on the Masters, he is completed within the high 10 (together with a T2 in 2020). … With the way in which he is been enjoying and what he completed this week, Smith will certainly be one of many favorites.“
