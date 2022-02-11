Breaking down ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva, trimetazidine and possible consequences







On Wednesday, a Russian newspaper reported that ROC figure skating phenomenon Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned substance. The International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed the positive test the next day. So, now what?Just days earlier, the 15-year-old led the Russians to their third-straight Olympic gold medal in team figure skating. Valieva made history in the free skate portion of the event, landing the first two quadruple jumps ever by a woman at an Olympics.But, her impressive performance has been mired by reports that she tested positive for a banned heart medication prior to the European championships last month in Estonia.The reports now leave fans all around the world — especially from the U.S., who finished second in the team figure skating event —with more questions than answers. Here are some answers to those questions.Because Valieva is only 15, what does that mean for possible consequences? Athletes under the age of 16 are considered minors by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Anti-Doping Association, which means they receive special protections under the guidelines. Most notably, minors, including Valieva, can’t be held personally responsible for any failed drug tests and can’t be named in any doping investigations.However, any adult who is found to have given a minor an illegal substance, or even known that the minor was taking an illegal substance, can be punished, with the possibility of a lifetime ban.Meanwhile, the worst the minor can face is a reprimand. How might trimetazidine (the banned heart medication) be beneficial in figure skating?Trimetazidine is a drug largely used to treat people with heart disease. Some supporters of Valieva have argued that the medication is not a performance-enhancing drug and would not affect the results on the ice.Others argue that the drug does have performance-enhancing properties, pointing to its ability to improve blood flow efficiency. They also question, given Valieva’s age and lack of a documented medical history dealing with heart disease, why she was taking the drug in the first place.It’s also important to note that trimetazidine has been banned since 2014, right before the Sochi Games and the uncovering of Russia’s state-sponsored doping scandal, which led to a number of disqualifications, lifetime bans and stripped medals.Will Valieva skate in the women’s individual event?The International Testing Agency said Friday it will lead an appeal on behalf of the IOC against a decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to lift a provisional ban — which Russian officials had imposed Tuesday — on the 15-year-old Valieva.The legal handling of Valieva’s case started with an immediate interim ban from the Beijing Olympics imposed by the Russian agency, known as RUSADA, which oversaw testing at the national championships.On Wednesday, a RUSADA disciplinary panel upheld her appeal to overturn the skater’s interim ban.The urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport will only consider the question of the provisional ban at these games, said the ITA, which is prosecuting on behalf of the IOC.Valieva looks likely to be disqualified from her Russian national title in December, but could still be cleared to compete in Beijing next week.Will Eteri Tutberidze face consequences because of this?Tutberidze is the coach of all three ROC women competing in the Beijing Games. The 47-year-old is revered in Russia for her success as the top female figure skating coach in the country. However, she has been criticized by some of her former athletes for abusive behavior and her tendency to burn out young women.In the case of Valieva, it will come down to what is uncovered in the investigation. If Tutberidze is found to have provided or administered the drug to Valieva then she could face a lifetime ban. If it turns out Tutberidze’s involvement was less hands-on then her punishment could be less severe. Any connection, though, will likely merit consequences.If Valieva’s positive test is from December, why are we just hearing about it now?Testing at the Olympics is handled by the ITA, an independent group run by the IOC. Official testing for the Olympics started Jan. 27 as the athletes began coming to Beijing. However, the ITA has the ability to go back to past major events, like the European championships, and review the test results from then. The ITA does this for high-profile athletes, under-tested sports and, importantly for this case, medalistsWill the ROC be stripped of its team event gold medal?The award ceremony for the team figure skating event was supposed to take place Tuesday night in Beijing. That did not happen, and still hasn’t happened. The only reason the IOC has given for the delay is that it is dealing with “legal issues.”As for if the ROC can be stripped of the gold medal, the answer is yes. If that is the case, the teams behind Russia will then be bumped up a spot; the U.S. will grab gold, China will take silver and Canada will get a spot on the podium with bronze. What does this mean for the future of women’s figure skating, Team ROC and the Olympics?In the short term, there will be a lot of eyeballs on the individual figure skating events early next week, particularly on Valieva, the once-darling of the Beijing Games, if she participates.As for the long-term implications, the biggest questions will surround the Russian Olympic Committee, and the country’s repeated history of high-profile athletes testing positive for banned substances.

