Breaking down the 10 most intriguing incoming Big 12 transfer players for the 2022 season

Nobody can afford to ignore the transfer portal any more in college football.

Some are just using it much more than others to fill needs.

Consider the Big 12. Oklahoma and Texas Tech, each with new coaches, are approaching double-figures in terms of incoming transfers and may not be done yet.

At the other end of the spectrum, the two teams that played for the Big 12 championship last season, Baylor and Oklahoma State, have one total incoming transfer between them.

”The transfer portal has created a unique dynamic right now in college football,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said on traditional signing day earlier this month.

“There’s no deadlines, there’s no dates until we get to the end of summer. It’s a fluid situation — not only for other rosters but ours as well.”

Here is a look at the top 10 intriguing transfers who have landed at Big 12 schools – so far:

1. Quinn Ewers, Texas, QB.

Yes, this is as much about hype and potential than anything else Yes, Ewers’ next college pass will be his first after essentially a season on the sideline at Ohio State. But already the former Southlake Carroll standout – once the No. 1 recruiting in the Class of 2021 – has paid dividends for Sarkisian. Ewers’ decision to come to Austin started the psychological rebuild for a fan base that needed any reason to forget last season’s 5-7 season. Now, what’s the timeline for Ewers winning the starting quarterback job? Don’t be surprised if Sarkisian extends the competition between him and holdover Hudson Card.

2. Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, QB

Few teams got hit harder in the transfer portal than the Sooners. New coach Brent Venables did a solid job of trying to fill the holes on the fly beginning with quarterback and the loss of quarterback Caleb Williams to USC. Gabriel isn’t Williams in terms of athletic ability and sky-high upside. He did post nice numbers at UCF and knows new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby well.

3. Jaxon Player, Baylor, DL

The Big 12 champions haven’t made much noise in the transfer market. Player is the exception after recording 31 tackles for loss as a three-year starter at Tulsa. A former Waco Midway standout, he boosts what already is a position of strength for the Bears.

4. Adrian Martinez, Kansas State, QB

Even though he’ll be limited by shoulder surgery in spring practice, expect Martinez to emerge as the Wildcats’ starter this fall. He posted very good numbers in four years at Nebraska, including accounting for 80 total touchdowns. Yet, there was the inconsistency, especially the big turnovers that made Cornhuskers cringe. He’ll get a fresh start now.

5. Isaiah Neyor, Texas, WR

Injuries exposed Texas’ lack of receiver depth behind standout freshman Xavier Worthy last season. Neyor, who brings size and big-play ability, should fill that void. Once an under-the-radar two-star recruit from Arlington Bowie, Neyor averaged nearly 20 yards a catch last season with 12 touchdowns.

6. Ky Thomas, Kansas, RB

Kansas looked and played far more like a competitive football last season under Lance Leipold. Now Leipold is taking steps to add impact players to the roster. Thomas certainly qualifies as a former Kansas high school standpoint. He ran for 824 yards as a freshman at Minnesota, including 144 yards in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl win over West Virginia.

7. Lyn-J Dixon, West Virginia, RB

A former four-star recruit, Dixon was a nice offensive contributor on some powerhouse Clemson teams during the Trevor Lawrence era. He ran for 1,182 his first two seasons, an eye-catching 7.1 yards per carry. This past season, his playing time waned and he got sidewise with the coaching staff. After 10 carries in three games, he announced he was transferring.

8. Dimitri Moore, Texas Tech, LB

Moore, who played for Joey McGuire at Cedar Hill, was one of the first transfers to announce for Tech after McGuire’s hire. Don’t be fooled by Moore’s abbreviated season at Missouri State in 2021. He made the SEC all-freshman team at Vanderbilt in 2018 and then recorded 99 tackles, including six for losses, in 2019. He should contribute for Tech.

9. Trey Morrison, Oklahoma, DB

Experience was a priority for Venables in the transfer portal. Morrison fits the bill. Undersized at 5-9, he still started 42 games at North Carolina, and showed the ability to play cornerback, safety and nickel. Last season, he started 13 games with 47 tackles, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

10. Alan Ali, TCU, OL

The adjustment process should be pretty easy for Ali. Coming from SMU, he knows new Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes and his system awfully well. Ali (6-5, 309) started 38 games over four seasons for Dykes at SMU. He showed the ability to play center as well as tackle and guard.

