Breakthrough Plan to Support Colorado River amid Drought with Reduction Offers from 3 Western States

Arizona, California and Nevada have proposed a plan to reduce their water use from the drought-stricken Colorado River over the next three years. The move is a potential breakthrough in a long-term conflict that had put western US states at odds with each other. The proposed plan would conserve an additional 3 million acre-feet of water through 2026, when the current guidelines for how the river is shared expire. The river is critical to the livelihoods of 40 million people in seven US states, parts of Mexico and over two dozen Native American tribes. It provides water for crops that grow most of the nation’s winter vegetables and is a source of hydropower. The three lower basin states are entitled to 7.5 million acre-feet of water from the river altogether.