Brent Faiyaz Announces His Second Annual “Show U Off” Grant For Black Women

Grammy-nominated singer and producer Brent Faiyaz publicizes the second annual “Present U Off” grant program for Black women entrepreneurs.

Brent Faiyaz launched a single “Present U Off” in 2021 and shortly after, he launched this system of the identical title. The tune and the grant emphasize Brent’s sturdy need to amplify and empower Black feminine voices.

The grant program will award $60okay in funds to 6 candidates, receiving $10okay every. Black businesswomen are inspired to submit a one-minute video introducing their enterprise and outlining how the grant cash would assist them navigate challenges of their respective industries.

Brent is coming off an unimaginable 12 months. He not too long ago capped a stratospheric 2021, collaborating with of the most important names in music together with Drake, The Neptunes, Tyler, the Creator, Child Keem, Meek Mill and Tems. He additionally launched his personal solo hits and surpassed 8.5 billion streams for his catalog that features two Licensed Platinum and 5 Licensed Gold singles. In 2016, Faiyaz shaped his personal unbiased report label, Misplaced Children and launched his “Fuck The World EP” in 2020, which debuted at quantity 20 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Along with the “Present U Off” grant program, Brent additionally provides again to his followers by means of the Misplaced Children Profit that helps youths in his hometown of Baltimore, MD. The group celebrated its 4th anniversary.

The “Present U Off” grant program is accepting functions now till tomorrow, March 10 at 10m PT. Take a look at extra particulars on find out how to apply here.



