Breonna Taylor’s family, supporters sustain push for justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A sq. in downtown Louisville was engulfed with blue and silver balloons Sunday afternoon, as Breonna Taylor’s household, joined by demonstrators and organizers, gathered to honor the two-year anniversary of the Black lady’s passing in a botched police raid.

Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, stood on the middle of a memorial made up of work, posters and flowers. Staring up on the sky, she let go of the final balloon as a crowd cried out Taylor’s identify.

The memorial came about a pair weeks after one of many Kentucky law enforcement officials concerned within the raid, Brett Hankison, was discovered not responsible on expenses he endangered neighbors the night time he fired into Taylor’s residence.

His acquittal probably closed the door on the opportunity of state legal expenses towards any of the officers concerned within the raid. Not one of the officers concerned have been charged with Taylor’s demise.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black lady who labored as an emergency medical technician, was shot a number of instances in the course of the raid. No medication have been present in her residence, and the warrant was later discovered to be flawed.

Kentucky Legal professional Normal Daniel Cameron decided that the officers fired into her apartmen t in self-defense after Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them first as they broke into her residence. Cameron, a Republican, acknowledged that Taylor’s demise was heartbreaking however didn’t give a grand jury the choice of charging anybody with killing her.

Taylor’s demise helped spur huge racial injustice protests in the summertime of 2020, together with the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. In her hometown of Louisville, protests carried on for weeks, with many assembly within the metropolis’s downtown Jefferson Sq. Park to voice their frustration and disappointment that no officer’s have been charged.

Clutching a microphone onstage Sunday, Austin sharply condemned the Hankison verdict, insisting that the Louisville Metro Police Division has not been clear with Taylor’s household or town’s Black residents.

“Kentucky has failed Breonna Taylor. Kentucky has failed our group,” Austin mentioned to protestors gathered within the sq.. Carrying a white t-shirt adorned with a portrait of her niece, she pointed within the path of the Louisville Metro Police Division buildings.

“We demand the reality, we demand transparency,” she added. “We’re going to proceed to demand solutions and we’re gonna proceed to maintain stress on the Louisville Metro Police Division, who continues to fail us and our group.”

Democratic state Rep. Keturah Herron urged the demonstrators to vote out Jefferson Circuit Decide Mary Shaw, who signed the warrant for the raid. Shaw is up for reelection in 2022.

“We have now a possibility to get justice in a unique kind of approach by going to the poll field this election season,” Herron defined.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, tweeted a press release in assist of Taylor’s household, together with her mom.

“Fascinated by Tamika Palmer right this moment and holding her and all of these mourning the tragic lack of Breonna Taylor shut in prayer,” he mentioned. “Allow us to proceed to work to construct a safer, extra simply and equitable world full of affection and compassion.”

An ongoing federal investigation may very well be broad ranging and is regarded by many because the final likelihood for justice for Taylor’s demise.

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Related Press/Report for America Statehouse Information Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit nationwide service program that locations journalists in native newsrooms to report on undercovered points.