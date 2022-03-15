Breonna Taylor’s mother meets with DOJ, demands federal charges against officers in her death





Breonna Taylor‘s mom, Tamika Palmer, met with officers from the Justice Division’s Civil Rights Division on Monday to ask them to research the deadly taking pictures of her daughter throughout a botched police raid in 2020 — and finally to convey federal costs towards the officers involved. “I am right here on the Division of Justice asking them to do the fitting factor,” Palmer mentioned at a information convention after the assembly. “That is greater than Breonna. If nobody addresses this subject, they’re going to preserve kicking in our doorways and murdering us.” Sunday marked the two-year anniversary of Taylor’s loss of life. The 26-year-old was shot and killed in the course of the police raid at her house in Louisville, Kentucky, in March 2020. Her loss of life sparked protests throughout the nation. “For the nation, it has been two years and in the future,” Palmer mentioned. “For me, I am trapped in March 13, 2020. I do not understand how folks suppose I ought to simply transfer on.” One officer, Brett Hankison, was charged with wanton endangerment for firing 10 bullets into Taylor’s house, however he was acquitted by a jury earlier this month. Hankison was fired from the Louisville Police Division in 2020. The 2 different officers concerned within the raid haven’t been charged. One, Myles Cosgrove, was terminated in January 2021 for firing rounds into Taylor’s residence and for failing to activate his physique digital camera. One other officer, Jonathan Mattingly, retired in April 2021. Timothy D. Easley / AP Picture Tamika Palmer, mom of Breonna Taylor listens to testimony within the trial of Brett Hankison Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Benjamin Crump, the legal professional for Taylor’s household, mentioned he and Palmer met with Kristen Clarke, the highest official of the Justice Division’s Civil Rights Division, for about 45 minutes Monday morning, to demand an investigation into all three officers. “They mentioned, ‘Be not dismayed,'” Crump mentioned, recounting the assembly. “They’re turning over each stone, taking a look at any civil rights costs on behalf of Breonna Taylor, as a result of they might do the identical for any citizen. As a result of Breonna Taylor deserves it.” A spokesperson for the Justice Division mentioned, “Immediately, Assistant Legal professional Normal Kristen Clarke and attorneys within the Civil Rights Division met with the mom of Breonna Taylor, members of her household and her attorneys. As has been beforehand said, this matter is at the moment beneath investigation, and we’ve no additional remark.” Legal professional Normal Merrick Garland introduced a sample or observe investigation into the Louisville, Kentucky, police division final April, however no federal costs have been introduced in connection to the police raid at Taylor’s house. “I watched Legal professional Normal Merrick Garland swell up with tears when he talked about Ahmaud Arbery,” activist Tamika Mallory mentioned on the information convention. “Properly, we’re crying. We’re crying Legal professional Normal. We’re crying for Breonna Taylor, and we demand you are taking these tears and switch them into motion. And ensure that the ink of your pen strokes for justice for Breonna Taylor. Cost the cops.” The Justice Division charged three males, who had been finally discovered responsible final month, with federal hate crimes following the loss of life of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot and killed whereas jogging on the general public streets of a Georgia neighborhood in February 2020. Kentucky’s legal professional basic, Daniel Cameron, has come beneath intense criticism for his function within the Taylor taking pictures investigation. Final January, three former grand jurors petitioned the Kentucky legislature to question Cameron after some mentioned they had been by no means given the chance to contemplate murder costs within the Taylor case. At the very least one of many grand jurors mentioned that Cameron’s public statements concerning the grand jury had been deceptive. “Half of my life has been spent being Breonna’s mom — it is the one factor I’ve discovered to do nicely in my life,” Palmer mentioned. “It is the factor I’ll die preventing for. Preventing to verify she will get justice. Preventing to verify folks bear in mind she deserves justice. Preventing to do not forget that Kentucky failed her. Daniel Cameron failed her. Daniel Cameron has failed the world.” Cameron has beforehand mentioned that officers Cosgrove and Mattingly had been justified taking pictures in self-defense as a result of Taylor’s boyfriend fired first. In an interview with the Related Press in August, Cameron additionally mentioned the choice to not cost any of the officers straight with Taylor’s loss of life was finally within the grand jury’s palms.





