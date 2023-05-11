Brett Favre Mississippi welfare scandal: Hall of Fame QB withdraws defamation lawsuit against Pat McAfee

Former Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, Brett Favre, has withdrawn his defamation lawsuit against former Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-podcaster, Pat McAfee, over feedback McAfee made right through his display referring to Favre’s ongoing welfare scandal in Mississippi. Both McAfee and Favre launched separate statements confirming that the lawsuit have been withdrawn. During Thursday’s broadcast, McAfee clarified his feedback about Favre’s welfare scandal and reiterated that they had been made in jest and according to public statements and allegations, reasonably than any private wisdom of Favre’s felony problems. According to McAfee, “I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid, Brett is withdrawing his suit against me.”

Favre’s lawsuit against McAfee alleged that the podcaster made “outrageous falsehoods” in regards to the welfare scandal, characterizing Favre’s movements as “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.” Favre used to be named in a civil lawsuit filed through the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which claimed that hundreds of thousands of bucks have been funneled clear of state welfare systems.

In a observation on Twitter, Favre agreed that McAfee’s feedback have been satirical. Favre has additionally filed a separate defamation lawsuit against Pro Football Hall of Fame tight finish, Shannon Sharpe, who now serves because the co-host of “Undisputed” on FS1. The standing of Favre’s lawsuit against Sharpe stays pending.