Brewers place Brandon Woodruff on injured list as Milwaukee loses another key contributor

The Milwaukee Brewers positioned right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff on the injured listing on Monday, persevering with a latest pattern that has seen them lose a number of key contributors to the shelf in brief order. Woodruff’s harm, for posterity’s sake, has been labeled as a sprained ankle.

“The analysis, it is a very related damage to [shortstop Willy Adames’], truly,” manager Craig Counsell told Curt Hogg. “It is a excessive ankle sprain. So we have to again off him. He is experiencing the ache nonetheless when he throws and so we simply must again off that and calm that down.”

Woodruff, 29 years outdated, has pitched higher than his seasonal numbers point out. In 9 begins, he is amassed a 4.74 ERA (87 ERA+) and a 4.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio, however these numbers are skewed by a pair of dismal outings that noticed him give up 13 mixed runs, or half his year-long complete. Had been one in a position to erase these begins, his seasonal ERA would drop to 2.78.

The Brewers had been victimized by accidents all through Could. Woodruff and Adames had been simply two of 4 notable Brewers to require placement on the IL, with the others being outfielder Hunter Renfroe and starter Freddy Peralta. All of these gamers stay sidelined heading into June.

Woodruff’s absence, like Peralta’s earlier than it, would require the Brewers to get artistic to fill out their rotation. They’ve already shifted reliever Aaron Ashby to the beginning 5 and promoted prospect Ethan Small for a spot-start debut on Monday. (He was optioned to the minors afterward.) The Brewers would appear to have two apparent inside candidates to take Woodruff’s spot (projected to come back up subsequent on Wednesday in opposition to the Chicago Cubs). These candidates are veteran Josh Lindblom and prospect Dylan File. Neither is on the 40-player roster, which means the Brewers must make a corresponding transfer earlier than they may convey both as much as The Present.

Even with the latest rash of accidents, the Brewers have had good “luck” this season within the well being division. They’re going to enter Tuesday having misplaced the third fewest days to damage within the majors, according to Spotrac.