Brewers sign outfielder and former MVP Andrew McCutchen, per report

The Milwaukee Brewers have reached an settlement with free-agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen, according to Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase. Phrases of the deal weren’t instantly launched.

McCutchen, 35, spent the previous three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. He batted .238/.343/.444 (109 OPS+) with 47 dwelling runs over that span, together with final season, when he hit .222/.334/.444 (109 OPS+) with 27 homers in 144 video games. McCutchen’s below-average protection dragged down his total worth, nevertheless, with Baseball Reference estimating he had been value simply 3.1 Wins Above Substitute.

Along with McCutchen’s age and restricted avenue of offering worth, one other issue that possible steered groups away from him was his current platoon historical past. Over the previous two seasons, he is posted a sub-.700 OPS in opposition to right-handed pitchers. That mixture of negatives led CBS Sports activities to forecast him having a cold market. To McCutchen’s credit score, he has been a extra dependable issue in opposition to left-handed pitching. Since 2019, he is posted a slash line of .291/.407/.567 when blessed with the platoon benefit.

It stands to motive the Brewers may make use of McCutchen as their designated hitter given they have already got three viable outfielders, in Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Hunter Renfroe. Cain and Renfroe are each right-handed hitters, that means there isn’t any platoon association to be discovered on the grass involving McCutchen. (The Brewers are additionally anticipated to hold Tyrone Taylor, one other right-handed outfielder, as a part of their bench.)

McCutchen is the fourth addition the Brewers have made to their place participant crop this offseason, alongside the aforementioned Renfroe (acquired in a commerce with the Crimson Sox that despatched Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects again to Boston), reserve infielder Mike Brosseau, and backup catcher Pedro Severino.

McCutchen initially turned a free agent after the Phillies declined a membership choice that might have paid him $15 million subsequent season. As an alternative, the Phillies paid him a buyout of $Three million, saving $12 million within the course of.