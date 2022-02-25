Brian Dawkins thinks Jalen Hurts should be Eagles starting QB in 2022: ‘He has a level of fight in him’

Whether the Philadelphia Eagles decide to stick with Jalen Hurts in 2022 is still up for debate, even though the franchise committed to him as their quarterback immediately after the 2021 season ended. Philadelphia has three first-round picks as ammunition to acquire a superstar quarterback this offseason — if the Eagles choose to — casting doubt on Hurts’ future.

Eagles legend Brian Dawkins doesn’t believe the franchise should give up on Hurts that easily, not after his first full season as a starting quarterback.

“(Jalen is) someone who’s able to be even-keeled with some of the more tumultuous things that can happen to a player,” Dawkins said to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark Thursday. “So he has a level of fight in him that you should love. And the fact that the dude is extremely talented on the field.

“So it’s not like he’s all of a sudden at the best he’s ever going to be in (what was) really his rookie year.”

Hurts improved as the Eagles’ season went on — specifically over the last three regular-season games he played. He completed a season-high 66.7% of his passes for 709 yards with three touchdowns to just one interception for a 101.3 passer rating in leading Philadelphia to the playoffs. He completed 61.3% of his passes for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns to nine interceptions for an 87.2 rating on the year, and he’s just the second quarterback in Eagles history to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 750 yards in a season — and the eighth to reach those numbers in NFL history.

Hurts has the fourth-most passing yards in a season by any Eagles quarterback in his first two seasons, His 784 rushing yards in a season are the most by any Eagles quarterback within his first two seasons.

Dawkins is preaching patience with Hurts, hoping the Eagles give him an opportunity to develop with a better roster around him.