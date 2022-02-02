Brian Flores ESPN Get Up interview about class action lawsuit against NFL

The NFL is in trouble.

Brian Flores came through and crushed the buildings.

Yesterday started out as a sports media “happy ending” for now-retired quarterback Tom Brady. Networks aired non-stop coverage of journalists and former players massaging the 7-time Super Bowl champion to completion. However, as the afternoon settled in, the news cycle made a hard left when it was announced that recently-fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores had filed a class action lawsuit against the league for racist hiring practices and more. Flores also alleged that the Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer him $100,000 per game that he lost. The idea was that the team needed to lose more in order to have a chance at a higher draft pick.

This morning, Flores and his attorneys were on media tour explaining his position and answering the million questions that we’ve all been asking since we first learned of the lawsuit. One of those stops was ESPN’s Get Up with Mike Greenberg. During the nearly-20-minute interview, Flores elaborated on his experience and spoke directly to the claim that he was offered money to lose.

“That was a conversation about not doing as much as we needed to do in order to win football games,” Flores said Wednesday in an interview with ESPN’s Get Up. “Take a flight, go on vacation, I’ll give you $100,000 per loss — those were his exact words. I deal in truth, I tell the players this, as well. I’m gonna give you good news, bad news — but it’s going to be honest.”

Hear us clearly when we say that this is about to get very, very, very ugly. The way the NFL came out within an hour of the lawsuit going public to say that Flores’ allegations “are without merit” is a sure a sign as any that they are about to tell all sort of lies.

This morning, another former head coach, Hue Jackson, took to Twitter to say that he was also offered money to lose games.

Clean up on aisle 6. Roger Goodell just s**t his pants.