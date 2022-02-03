Brian Flores lawsuit: NFL to investigate tanking allegations against Dolphins; owner Stephen Ross speaks

The NFL needed just over 24 hours to decide to investigate the accusations Brian Flores made against his former team. Per Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the NFL is expected to review the tanking and tampering allegations Flores made against the Dolphins in his lawsuit against the league.

In the 58-page lawsuit, Flores claims that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross allegedly said he would pay him $100,000 for every loss the team had in 2019. Miami finished 5-11 on the year, as Flores led the team to a 5-4 finish after an 0-7 start. In the lawsuit, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier allegedly told Flores that Ross was “mad” his new coach had compromised the team’s draft position.

The Dolphins ended up drafting fifth overall and selected Tua Tagovailoa. If Miami finished with the worst record, the Dolphins would have been in position to select Joe Burrow — who led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his second season.

After Flores failed to comply with “improper directives,” he says he was treated with “disdain” and as someone who was noncompliant. Following two winning seasons in a row, Flores was fired and labeled as someone difficult to work with.

The Dolphins released a statement shortly after the lawsuit, “vehemently denying any allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization.”

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross also released a statement denying the accusations by Flores.

“I am a man or honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding,” Ross said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known. His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory. We understand there are media reports stating that the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully. I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims.”

As for the other allegations against NFL teams, Maske reported that it is anticipated that the league will look into those matters “at some point.”