Brian Laundrie’s mom said she would help him “dispose of a body” in a letter marked “burn after reading”

A letter written by Roberta Laundrie, the mother of Brian Laundrie, has been approved by a judge to be used as evidence in the civil lawsuit against the Laundries brought forth by Gabby Petito’s parents. In the letter, Roberta stated that she would show up with a shovel and garbage bags if Brian needed to dispose of a body. Gabby Petito died at 22 years old in 2021 while on a cross-country trip with Brian, her fiancé. Her body was later found in Wyoming, and after an extensive search, Brian’s body was found in Florida weeks later. He confessed to Petito’s murder in a notebook discovered by the FBI in their final investigation report. The letter from Roberta was found with Brian’s body, and in it, she wrote, “burn after reading.” The Petitos claim that Brian’s parents concealed their son’s murder confession, and are seeking damages of at least $30,000. News has reached out to lawyers for both parties for further comment.



