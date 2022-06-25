Brian Laundrie’s suicide letter says he ended Gabby Petito’s life

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The lawyer for the household of Brian Laundrie launched the contents of a suicide letter Friday. In the letter, Laundrie claimed accountability for the dying of Gabby Petito.

Petito was reported lacking on Sept. 11, and her physique was present in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton on Sept. 19. Petito’s stays have been present in Wyoming on the Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. Laundrie was then sought by police and his physique was discovered on October 20, 2021.

In the letter, Brian mentioned Gabby fell and was in ache. On web page 7 of the letter, Laundrie talked about what he did.

“I don’t know the extent of gabbys injurys (sic), only that she was in extreme pain,” Laudrie wrote. “I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn’t go on without her.”

On the subsequent web page, Laundrie mentioned he “rushed home to spend my time I had left with my family.” He mentioned he “wanted to drive north and let James or T.J. kill me, but I wouldn’t want them to spend time in jail over my mistake, even though I’m sure they would have (unknown) too.

Laundrie said in his letter he was “ending my life not due to a worry of punishment, however reasonably as a result of I am unable to stand to stay one other day with out her (Gabby).”

“I’m sorry for everybody’s loss,” Laundrie wrote. “Please don’t make life more durable for my household. They misplaced a son and a daughter. The great woman on this planet. Gabby I’m sorry.”

He concluded by writing, “I’ve killed myself by this creek within the hopes that animals might tear me aside. That it might make a few of her household comfortable. Please choose up all of my issues. Gabby hated individuals who litter.”

The full letter might be seen under.