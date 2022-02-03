WHAT IS GOING ON OUT THERE? ANDY: WE’RE IN BRICKTOWN ALONG THE CANAL. BRICKTOWN KNOWN FOR IT’S NIGHT LIFE IS INCREDIBLY QUIET. MANY RESTAURANTS CLOSING EARLY AHEAD OF THE STORMS. THIS IS THE SCENE RIGHT N IOWN DOWNTOWN OKLAHOMA CITY, SNOW COVERED ROADS, AN OCCASIONAL CAR PASSING BY AND DOZENS OF BUSINESSES DARK. CORRECTLY PREDICTING FEW PEOPLE WOULD WANT TO VENTURE OUT AMID THIS WINTER WEATHER WAINRNG IN OKLAHOMA. SOME BUSINESSES, THOUGH, KEPT THEIR DOORS OPEN, LIKE OLD SPAGHETTI FACTORY. WE TALKED WITH KEVIN HALEY ON HIS WAY HOME FROM WORK. HE HAD A 10 MILE DRIVE AHEAD OF HIM. >> IT’S KIND OF CRAZY HOW FAST IT H SNOW DOESN’T REALLY SCARE ME THAT MUCH. I GREW UP IN COLORADO, SO SEEING SNOW IS JUST ANOTHER DAY FOR ME IN THE WINTER. ANDY: AS ADVICE FOR FELLOW DRIVERS FORCED TO H
Bricktown restaurants close early ahead of Oklahoma winter storms
Usually, Bricktown is known for its nightlife, but many restaurants have closed early ahead of the winter storms.
Restaurants in Bricktown closed down early ahead of the winter storms.Usually, Bricktown is known for its nightlife, but many restaurants have closed early ahead of the winter storms. With snow-covered roads in downtown Oklahoma City, only an occasional car passes and dozens of businesses are dark.Predictably, few Oklahomans wanted to venture out amid the winter weather warning in Oklahoma.However, some businesses kept their doors open, such as Old Spaghetti Factory. KOCO 5 spoke with Kevin Haley on his way home from work, with a 10-mile drive ahead of him.“It’s kind of crazy how fast it hit, snow doesn’t really scare me that much, I grew up in Colorado, so seeing snow is just another day for me in the winter,” Haley said.His advice for fellow drivers who are forced to hit the roads tonight is to put their car in low and drive slow.
Restaurants in Bricktown closed down early ahead of the winter storms.
Usually, Bricktown is known for its nightlife, but many restaurants have closed early ahead of the winter storms. With snow-covered roads in downtown Oklahoma City, only an occasional car passes and dozens of businesses are dark.
Predictably, few Oklahomans wanted to venture out amid the winter weather warning in Oklahoma.
However, some businesses kept their doors open, such as Old Spaghetti Factory. KOCO 5 spoke with Kevin Haley on his way home from work, with a 10-mile drive ahead of him.
“It’s kind of crazy how fast it hit, snow doesn’t really scare me that much, I grew up in Colorado, so seeing snow is just another day for me in the winter,” Haley said.
His advice for fellow drivers who are forced to hit the roads tonight is to put their car in low and drive slow.