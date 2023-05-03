Bride killed by suspected drunk driver shortly after wedding

A tragic incident has occurred where a bride was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver shortly after her wedding. The groom also sustained serious injuries in the accident. The suspect, a 25-year-old individual, has been apprehended and faces charges of DUI and reckless homicide. Nancy Chen has provided further information on this heartbreaking event. Stay updated with the latest developments by enabling browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Turn on notifications to receive updates immediately.



