Bride Prays For Her Single Friends Instead of Tossing Bouquet

After sharing a video of her heartfelt prayer for her single pals who attended her marriage ceremony ceremony, a life coach has gone viral.
Lakeisha Dixon Jones prides herself on “educating girls embrace and excellent their items,” as famous in her Instagram bio. She stayed on-brand for her marriage ceremony day by opting out of a conventional bouquet toss for an impromptu prayer session.
With so many ladies she loves within the room, Coach Dixon Jones discovered it laborious to present her bouquet to just one particular person. As an alternative, she broke off a bit of the bouquet for every and added a robust phrase to the particular present.
“Anybody who is aware of, [knows] I like my pals. I don’t subscribe to drop your single buddy now that you simply bought a person,” Dixon Jones captioned the touching post.
“That’s a passed-down custom, and it’s not vital. Do I consider in boundaries? Sure! However I consider God has referred to as me to make an affect and be a blessing.”
“I had visions after I was single about how I’d collect my single pals and place them in a circle and converse a blessing,” she continued.
“These girls have prayed for me and coated me so many occasions. I decree that my marriage will begin a slew of all of a sudden in my lady’s life.”
She famous how her marriage ceremony was a “blessing” to her single pals.
“My hope and my pleasure is that your wait is not going to be in useless,” the life coach instructed her pals.
“And my pleasure is that God goes to bless you with an acceptable man that’s best for you.”
The particular second was reposted throughout the web, with many applauding Dixon Jones for extending blessings of affection and marriage to her single pals.
“By no means in one million did I count on God to shine like this, however He did, and we give Him glory,” she mentioned in response to the entire help.