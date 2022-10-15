Briggs, Dudeney Semifinal Bound in Doubles at ITA Regional

Carly Briggs

Day Three Main Draw Singles

Day Three Main Draw Doubles

Day Three Consolation Singles

Day Two Main Draw Singles

Day Two Consolation Singles

Day One Qualifying Draw Singles

Day Two Main Draw Doubles

andare heading to the semifinals of the primary doubles draw at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Southeast Regional after selecting up a pair of victories on Saturday.The duo of Briggs and Dudeney gave the Gators a powerful begin to the day with a convincing victory in the doubles spherical of 16. Facing off with Georgia Tech’s Mahak Jain and Ruth Marsh, the shortly earned the lead and it was by no means relinquished, defeating the Hornets, 8-2.With a visit to the semifinal spherical on the road, the duo continued their stellar play, incomes one other dominant victory in the quarterfinal spherical. The senior and sophomore pair took down Mia Mack and Audrey Boch-Collins of Miami, 8-2, establishing a match with Georgia Tech’s Kylie Bilchev and Alejandra Cruz on Sunday.After advancing to the quarterfinals of fundamental draw doubles through an damage walkover,anddiscovered themselves in a quarterfinal matchup with the top-ranked doubles squad in the nation in Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura. It was a valiant effort from the Gators, taking the No. 1 doubles group in the nation to a tiebreaker, however they in the end fell, 8-7(3).In the comfort spherical of singles,andevery earned victories for the Gators. De Oliveira took down Miami’s Maya Tahan: 6-4, 6-1, whereasdefeated Annabelle Davis of North Florida: 6-0, 6-1. De Oliveira, later in the afternoon, clinched a spot in the comfort semifinals with a second win over Cliona Walsh of South Florida: 6-2, 6-0.Action on Sunday is slated to start at 9 a.m. ET.No. 79 Dasha Vidmanaova (Georgia) def.: 6-2, 6-4No. 26 Lea Ma (Georgia) def.: 6-1, 6-3Marie Mattel/Nandini Sharma (Central Florida) def.: 8-5def. Mahak Jain/Ruth Marsh (Georgia Tech): 8-2No. 1 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (Georgia Tech) def.: 8-7(3)def. Mia Mack/Audrey Boch-Collins (Miami): 8-2def. Maya Tahan (Miami): 6-4, 6-1def. Annabelle Davis (North Florida): 6-0, 6-1def. Cliona Walsh: 6-2, 6-0def. Michelle Ncube (Georgia State): 6-1, 6-4No. 16 Carol Lee (Georgia Tech) def.: 6-1, 6-4Grace Schumacher (South Florida) def.: 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2def. Anais Gabriel (Stetson): 6-3, 4-6, 6-0def. Ekaterina Khairutdinova (Florida International): 6-3, 6-4Katerina Filip (Florida Atlantic) def.: 1-6, 6-4, 6-3def. Kate Sharabura (Georgia Tech): 6-4, 6-3def. Alice Amendola (Florida State): 6-2, 6-4Rosie Garcia Ross (Georgia Tech) def.: 6-4, 6-2def. Taylor Dean (Kennesaw State): 6-3, 6-3Sara Rakim (Florida A&M) def.: 7-5, 7-5def. Emma Bardet/Ida Ferding (Florida Gulf Coast): 8-4Emily de Oliveira/def. Silvia Martinez/Lindsay Tulenko (Georgia Southern): 8-7(4)Maya Tahan/Isabella Pfennig (Miami) def.: 8-3def. Carla Galmiche/Amber McGinnis (Florida Atlantic): 8-4