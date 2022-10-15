Briggs, Dudeney Semifinal Bound in Doubles at ITA Regional

ATLANTA – Carly Briggs and Alicia Dudeney are heading to the semifinals of the primary doubles draw at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Southeast Regional after selecting up a pair of victories on Saturday.
The duo of Briggs and Dudeney gave the Gators a powerful begin to the day with a convincing victory in the doubles spherical of 16. Facing off with Georgia Tech’s Mahak Jain and Ruth Marsh, the shortly earned the lead and it was by no means relinquished, defeating the Hornets, 8-2.
With a visit to the semifinal spherical on the road, the duo continued their stellar play, incomes one other dominant victory in the quarterfinal spherical. The senior and sophomore pair took down Mia Mack and Audrey Boch-Collins of Miami, 8-2, establishing a match with Georgia Tech’s Kylie Bilchev and Alejandra Cruz on Sunday.
After advancing to the quarterfinals of fundamental draw doubles through an damage walkover, Rachel Gailis and Bente Spee discovered themselves in a quarterfinal matchup with the top-ranked doubles squad in the nation in Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura. It was a valiant effort from the Gators, taking the No. 1 doubles group in the nation to a tiebreaker, however they in the end fell, 8-7(3).
In the comfort spherical of singles, Bente Spee and Emily De Oliveira every earned victories for the Gators. De Oliveira took down Miami’s Maya Tahan: 6-4, 6-1, whereas Bente Spee defeated Annabelle Davis of North Florida: 6-0, 6-1. De Oliveira, later in the afternoon, clinched a spot in the comfort semifinals with a second win over Cliona Walsh of South Florida: 6-2, 6-0.
Action on Sunday is slated to start at 9 a.m. ET.
Day Three Main Draw Singles
No. 79 Dasha Vidmanaova (Georgia) def. Carly Briggs: 6-2, 6-4
No. 26 Lea Ma (Georgia) def. Rachel Gailis: 6-1, 6-3
Day Three Main Draw Doubles
Marie Mattel/Nandini Sharma (Central Florida) def. Emily De Oliveira/Sophie Williams: 8-5
Carly Briggs/Alicia Dudeney def. Mahak Jain/Ruth Marsh (Georgia Tech): 8-2
No. 1 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (Georgia Tech) def. Rachel Gailis/Bente Spee: 8-7(3)
Carly Briggs/Alicia Dudeney def. Mia Mack/Audrey Boch-Collins (Miami): 8-2
Day Three Consolation Singles
Emily De Oliveira def. Maya Tahan (Miami): 6-4, 6-1
Bente Spee def. Annabelle Davis (North Florida): 6-0, 6-1
Emily De Oliveira def. Cliona Walsh: 6-2, 6-0
Day Two Main Draw Singles
Anastasia Sysoeva def. Michelle Ncube (Georgia State): 6-1, 6-4
No. 16 Carol Lee (Georgia Tech) def. Anastasia Sysoeva: 6-1, 6-4
Grace Schumacher (South Florida) def. Emma Shelton: 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2
Carly Briggs def. Anais Gabriel (Stetson): 6-3, 4-6, 6-0
Carly Briggs def. Ekaterina Khairutdinova (Florida International): 6-3, 6-4
Katerina Filip (Florida Atlantic) def. Emily De Oliveira: 1-6, 6-4, 6-3
Rachel Gailis def. Kate Sharabura (Georgia Tech): 6-4, 6-3
Rachel Gailis def. Alice Amendola (Florida State): 6-2, 6-4
Rosie Garcia Ross (Georgia Tech) def. Bente Spee: 6-4, 6-2
Day Two Consolation Singles
Emily De Oliveira def. Taylor Dean (Kennesaw State): 6-3, 6-3
Day One Qualifying Draw Singles
Sara Rakim (Florida A&M) def. Sophie Williams: 7-5, 7-5
Day Two Main Draw Doubles
Rachel Gailis/Bente Spee def. Emma Bardet/Ida Ferding (Florida Gulf Coast): 8-4
Emily de Oliveira/Sophie Williams def. Silvia Martinez/Lindsay Tulenko (Georgia Southern): 8-7(4)
Maya Tahan/Isabella Pfennig (Miami) def. Emma Shelton/Anastasia Sysoeva: 8-3
Carly Briggs/Alicia Dudeney def. Carla Galmiche/Amber McGinnis (Florida Atlantic): 8-4
