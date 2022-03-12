Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool – Football Match Report – March 12, 2022

Liverpool strolled to a cushty 2-Zero win at Brighton on Saturday to shut the hole on Premier League leaders Manchester Metropolis.
Luis Diaz‘s first-half header was adopted by a Mohamed Salah penalty after the break as Liverpool bounced again from their defeat to Inter Milan in midweek.
Salah needed to be substituted following his purpose with a foot harm however that was the one blip on an gratifying afternoon for Jurgen Klopp’s facet.
Liverpool are actually three factors behind Metropolis and face a difficult journey to fourth-place chasing Arsenal on Wednesday.
“We have been good, we knew Brighton are a extremely good crew that may create issues, that is what we noticed from the start,” Klopp instructed BT Sport in a postmatch interview.
“Just like the final sport we have to get used to the opponents. They adapt to us rather a lot and play in areas to attempt to harm us. We have been actually sturdy and scored an amazing purpose.
“We had actually good moments with huge probabilities the place we missed the ultimate cross. However I am glad. There have been moments on the the top the place I might like to regulate the ball extra but it surely’s a troublesome second.”
Brighton began the sport as the higher crew but it surely was Liverpool who took the lead after 19 minutes.
Joel Matip lofted an amazing cross into the trail of Diaz who headed the ball into the web however was subsequently taken out by Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
VAR took a have a look at the incident for violent conduct however the goalkeeper didn’t obtain a card for the late and excessive problem.
The guests began to regulate the sport after the purpose and had an opportunity to double their lead earlier than the break however Salah’s tame effort was simply saved by Sanchez.
Brighton ought to have equalised a minute into the second half however Leandro Trossard blazed over the bar from shut vary.
Salah virtually made Brighton pay moments later however his deflected effort got here off the crossbar after which missed one other good probability minutes later.
The Egypt worldwide was given the prospect to make up for his missed probabilities when Liverpool have been awarded a penalty after Yves Bissouma dealt with Naby Keita’s shot inside the world.
Salah smashed the ball down the center to double Liverpool’s lead and rating the membership’s 2,000th purpose in Premier League historical past — solely Manchester United have scored extra objectives within the competitors.
The ahead was taken off shortly afterwards with a knock to his foot and was changed by Diogo Jota.
Brighton threatened late on and Alisson produced a effective save to disclaim Danny Welbeck as Liverpool held on for an additional clear sheet.
“It’s all the time pleasing to return away from house and get the three factors,” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson stated after the sport. “Brighton are a very good footballing facet. I do know they’ve misplaced the previous few however they’re all the time harmful.
“They’ve troubled us at occasions over the previous couple of years so it was a extremely huge sport for us immediately and we delivered. We’re delighted.”