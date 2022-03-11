Sports

Brighton vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

March 11, 2022
CBS Sports Staff
No Comments

The best way to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

gettyimages-1370953083-mohamed-salah-liverpool-pregame-2022-ucl-r16-leg-1-1400.jpg

The Premier League is again in motion on Saturday.

Who’s Enjoying

  • Liverpool @ Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Present Information: Liverpool 19-2-6; Brighton & Hove Albion 7-8-12

What to Know

Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion performed to a draw at Anfield and now head to The American Categorical Group Stadium to interrupt the collection tie. They’ll face off in opposition to each other at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Liverpool has a protection that permits solely 0.74 objectives per recreation, so Brighton’s offense may have their work minimize out for them.

The Reds slipped by West Ham United 1-Zero on Saturday. The Liverpool offense checked out after the primary half however had sufficient objectives banked to take the match anyway.

Talking of shut video games: Brighton fell a aim shy of Newcastle United on Saturday, dropping 2-1.

Liverpool is now 19-2-6 whereas Brighton sits at 7-8-12. Liverpool is 14-0-Four after wins this season, and Brighton is 2-3-2 after losses.

How To Watch

  • Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • The place: The American Categorical Group Stadium
  • TV: Peacock
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +550; Draw +325; Tottenham -195

Featured Sport | Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

Powered by Caesars Sportsbook

Sequence Historical past

Liverpool have gained six out of their final 9 video games in opposition to Brighton & Hove Albion.

  • Oct 30, 2021 – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Liverpool 2
  • Feb 03, 2021 – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Liverpool 0
  • Nov 28, 2020 – Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Jul 08, 2020 – Liverpool Three vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Nov 30, 2019 – Liverpool 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Jan 12, 2019 – Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Aug 25, 2018 – Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Could 13, 2018 – Liverpool Four vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Dec 02, 2017 – Liverpool 5 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1

The publish Brighton vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online first appeared on CBS Sports.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram