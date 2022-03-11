Brighton vs. Liverpool live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Premier League is again in motion on Saturday.

Who’s Enjoying

Liverpool @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Present Information: Liverpool 19-2-6; Brighton & Hove Albion 7-8-12

What to Know

Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion performed to a draw at Anfield and now head to The American Categorical Group Stadium to interrupt the collection tie. They’ll face off in opposition to each other at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Liverpool has a protection that permits solely 0.74 objectives per recreation, so Brighton’s offense may have their work minimize out for them.

The Reds slipped by West Ham United 1-Zero on Saturday. The Liverpool offense checked out after the primary half however had sufficient objectives banked to take the match anyway.

Talking of shut video games: Brighton fell a aim shy of Newcastle United on Saturday, dropping 2-1.

Liverpool is now 19-2-6 whereas Brighton sits at 7-8-12. Liverpool is 14-0-Four after wins this season, and Brighton is 2-3-2 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET The place: The American Categorical Group Stadium

The American Categorical Group Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +550; Draw +325; Tottenham -195

Featured Sport | Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

Sequence Historical past

Liverpool have gained six out of their final 9 video games in opposition to Brighton & Hove Albion.