Brighton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Premier League is again in motion on Wednesday.

Who’s Taking part in

Tottenham Hotspur @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Present Data: Tottenham Hotspur 14-10-3; Brighton & Hove Albion 7-9-12

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion are assembly up for his or her first leg of the season at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The American Categorical Group Stadium. The groups break up their matchups final yr, with Spurs profitable the primary 2-1 at dwelling and Brighton taking the second 1-0.

This previous Saturday, Tottenham fell a aim in need of Manchester United, dropping 3-2.

In the meantime, Brighton got here up brief towards Liverpool this previous Saturday, falling 2-0.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET The place: The American Categorical Group Stadium

The American Categorical Group Stadium TV/ Dwell stream: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +255; Draw +220; Tottenham +118

Collection Historical past

Tottenham Hotspur have gained 5 out of their final eight video games towards Brighton & Hove Albion.