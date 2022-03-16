Sports

Brighton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

March 16, 2022
CBS Sports Staff
Methods to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer recreation

harry-kane-1400.jpg
Getty Photos

The Premier League is again in motion on Wednesday.

Who’s Taking part in

  • Tottenham Hotspur @ Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Present Data: Tottenham Hotspur 14-10-3; Brighton & Hove Albion 7-9-12

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion are assembly up for his or her first leg of the season at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The American Categorical Group Stadium. The groups break up their matchups final yr, with Spurs profitable the primary 2-1 at dwelling and Brighton taking the second 1-0.

This previous Saturday, Tottenham fell a aim in need of Manchester United, dropping 3-2.

In the meantime, Brighton got here up brief towards Liverpool this previous Saturday, falling 2-0.

Tottenham is now 14-10-Three whereas Brighton sits at 7-9-12. Tottenham is 3-5-1 after losses this yr, Brighton 2-4-2.

How To Watch

  • Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur
  • When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • The place: The American Categorical Group Stadium
  • TV/ Dwell stream: Peacock
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +255; Draw +220; Tottenham +118

Featured Recreation | Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Collection Historical past

Tottenham Hotspur have gained 5 out of their final eight video games towards Brighton & Hove Albion.

  • Jan 31, 2021 – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
  • Nov 01, 2020 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Dec 26, 2019 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Oct 05, 2019 – Brighton & Hove Albion Three vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
  • Apr 23, 2019 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Sep 22, 2018 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Apr 17, 2018 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Dec 13, 2017 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0

