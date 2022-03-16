Brighton vs. Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Methods to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur soccer recreation
The Premier League is again in motion on Wednesday.
Who’s Taking part in
- Tottenham Hotspur @ Brighton & Hove Albion
- Present Data: Tottenham Hotspur 14-10-3; Brighton & Hove Albion 7-9-12
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion are assembly up for his or her first leg of the season at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The American Categorical Group Stadium. The groups break up their matchups final yr, with Spurs profitable the primary 2-1 at dwelling and Brighton taking the second 1-0.
This previous Saturday, Tottenham fell a aim in need of Manchester United, dropping 3-2.
In the meantime, Brighton got here up brief towards Liverpool this previous Saturday, falling 2-0.
Tottenham is now 14-10-Three whereas Brighton sits at 7-9-12. Tottenham is 3-5-1 after losses this yr, Brighton 2-4-2.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- The place: The American Categorical Group Stadium
- TV/ Dwell stream: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +255; Draw +220; Tottenham +118
Collection Historical past
Tottenham Hotspur have gained 5 out of their final eight video games towards Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Jan 31, 2021 – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Nov 01, 2020 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Dec 26, 2019 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Oct 05, 2019 – Brighton & Hove Albion Three vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Apr 23, 2019 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Sep 22, 2018 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Apr 17, 2018 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Dec 13, 2017 – Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
