British citizen Shane Looker convicted of 2014 murder of Thai woman whose body was found in suitcase

A Thai court docket on Tuesday convicted a British man of the 2014 homicide of a lady whose dismembered physique was present in a suitcase dumped in a river.

Shane Kenneth Looker was given an eight-year jail sentence for killing 27-year-old intercourse employee Laxami Manochat in a resort room and disposing of her physique.

Police mentioned the 51-year-old had been photographed with Laxami — nicknamed “Pook” — leaving a Bangkok go-go bar on November 1, 2014 earlier than the pair have been seen coming into a resort collectively.

Solely Looker was seen leaving the premises, with a bellboy reporting his massive bag was so heavy it took two individuals to hold it, and a resort cleaner saying the room’s bedsheets have been bloodstained.

“The defendant is discovered responsible of prices and sentenced to 16 years in jail however because of his confession, the court docket decreased his sentence by half to eight years with out suspended jail time period,” an official on the court docket within the western city of Kanchanaburi mentioned.

Looker was ordered to pay compensation of slightly below 10 million baht ($300,000) plus curiosity to Laxami’s mom, in addition to two million baht plus curiosity to the murdered lady’s daughter, one other court docket official mentioned.

Laxami’s dismembered corpse was discovered on November 6, 2014, in a suitcase loaded with stones and tossed into the Mae Klong River.

Looker’s DNA was later found beneath her nails.

Kanchanaburi Provincial Courtroom issued an arrest warrant on January 28 2015 for “murdering and hiding, transferring or destroying a physique with the intention to conceal the loss of life or explanation for loss of life”.

However the Briton — who laid low at his vacation dwelling within the upmarket Thai seaside resort of Hua Hin for weeks earlier than taking a prepare over the border to Malaysia — had already fled to Spain.

Looker was detained in June 2017 on the occasion island of Ibiza by Spanish authorities performing on a global arrest warrant.

He spent years preventing an exhaustive authorized battle in opposition to extradition, claiming he can be topic to inhuman remedy in Thailand.

Ultimately the European Courtroom of Human Rights rejected his problem, after Thai authorities gave assurances he wouldn’t face the loss of life penalty, and he was despatched to the dominion to face trial in July.