BritishsoftwarecompanyAccessworth£9bnasSingaporetakesstake|BusinessNews

May 25, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
ALoughborough-basedsoftwarecompanyisclosetobecomingmorevaluablethanSageGroup,theFTSE-100technologychampion,asitfinalisesadealtosellastaketoaSingaporeanstateinvestmentfund.

SkyNewshaslearntthatTheAccessGroup,whichwasfoundedin1991,isinadvancedtalksaboutatransactionthatwillvalueitatabout£9bn.

SourcessaidonWednesdaythatAccess,whichprovidesbusinessmanagementsoftwaretomedium-sizedcompaniesintheUK,IrelandandAsia,couldconcludethedealwithinweeks.

Itwillseethecompany’sexistingprivateequitybackers,HgandTAAssociates,continuingtosupportthecompanybyreinvestinginit.

Singapore’sGovernmentInvestmentCorporation(GIC)isexpectedtobecomeasignificantminorityshareholderaspartofthedeal.

Meanwhile,Hg’sstakewillbetransferredtoitsSaturnvehicle,whichholdsitsstakesinlarge-capsoftwarecompanies.

Ata£9bnvaluation,AccesswillbemorehighlyvaluedthanSageGroup,theFTSE-100softwareprovider.

Sagehasacurrentmarketcapitalisationof£6.8bn.

Access,whichhasseen16yearsofunbrokenprofitgrowth,wouldberankedinabout55thplaceifitwasaconstituentoftheFTSE-100.

Insecuringsuchamammothvaluation,theAccessdealwillcementHg’sstatusasoneoftheworld’smostsuccessfulsoftwareindustryinvestors.

Hg’sSaturnfundalsoholdsbigstakesinIFSandVisma,bothofwhicharenowworthmorethan$10bn.

ThetimingoftheAccesstransactionisalsosignificant,inthatitunderlinesthecontinuingexplosivegrowthinthevalueofsuccessfulenterprisesoftwarecompaniesevenasbroadertechnology-relatedbusinessesfaceamoreturbulentfundingenvironment.

WhenHgoriginallyinvestedinAccessin2018,thecompanyhadanenterprisevalueof£1bn.

Hgreinvestedandbecamethemajorityshareholdertwoyearsago.

Access,whichhasapproximately60,000customersand5,000employees,hasaddedhundredsofmillionsofpoundsinrevenuesbyacquiringscoresofsmallerbusinessesinrecentyears.

Itspecialisesinprovidingsoftwareforfinancialmanagementsystemsandso-calledhumancapitalmanagement,aswellasindustry-specificsoftwareforsectorsincludinglegalandhospitality.

HgandTheAccessGroupdeclinedtocomment,whileGICcouldnotbereachedforcomment.





