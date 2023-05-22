Brittney Griner receives standing ovation ahead of first home game of 2023 season for Mercury

It has been just about two years since Brittney Griner performed in entrance of the Phoenix Mercury’s home crowd within Footprint Arena. After lacking the whole lot of the 2022 season because of being detained in Russia on drug fees, the seven-time WNBA All-Star gained a standing ovation from Mercury fanatics because the group performed their first home game of the season on Sunday in opposition to the Chicago Sky.

In entrance of a packed space in Phoenix and raucous fanatics cheering her on, you’ll be able to inform Griner preferred each and every second of her creation after being clear of the game for one of these lengthy duration of time.

Griner returned to the United States in December after being detained in Russia for 10 months for being in ownership of vape cartridges containing marijuana listen cannabis oil in her baggage. Upon her go back to the U.S., Griner made it transparent that she meant on enjoying this season. In the Mercury’s season opener on Friday she led Phoenix in scoring with 18 issues, six rebounds and two assists in 25 mins of motion in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

After hitting her first shot in that game, Griner defined how excellent it felt to peer the ball move within the internet after going thru what she went thru for just about a yr.

“I mean, you come to work you gotta put everything aside,” Griner stated throughout an interview on the finish of the first quarter in opposition to the Sparks. “Pro, office job, custodian, you put everything behind you and just go to work. It felt good. It felt real good. It felt like the last time I played, hitting that elbow shot.”