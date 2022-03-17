Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended until May 19

A Moscow court docket has prolonged WNBA celebrity Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia on drug expenses for 2 months. The Khimki regional court docket in Moscow confirmed to CBS Information that it had accepted the continuing investigation and prolonged the time period of Griner’s detention till Could 19.

Griner was arrested on drug expenses after allegedly carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil into the nation.

Griner, 31, appeared in court on Thursday as the choice was made. She was detained in February and can stay in a pre-trial detention heart close to Moscow till her subsequent court docket look.

Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia has been prolonged till Could 19. / Getty Photographs



CBS Information sought remark from her company on the prolonged detention, however didn’t instantly hear again.

Griner, who had flown in from New York, was detained on February 19 after customs inspectors at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport stated they discovered the cartridges with hash oil on her, in accordance with Russia’s state-owned information company RIA Novosti.

She faces a doable sentence of 5 to 10 years in jail on the costs.

Her detention has drawn outrage within the U.S., with lawmakers, fellow sports activities figures and followers calling for her launch. Amid the continuing Russian invasion into Ukraine, Texas congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee urged Russian authorities to set her free and even raised the difficulty with President Biden.

Griner’s spouse wrote a heartfelt put up earlier this month, saying she was “hurting,” however including: “We await the day to like on you as a household.”

The Phoenix Mercury star has performed in Russia for the final seven winters, incomes greater than $1 million per season — greater than quadruple her WNBA wage, in accordance with The Related Press. She final performed for Russian workforce UMMC Ekaterinburg on January 29, earlier than the league took a two-week break in early February for the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments.

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star, gained two Olympic gold medals, a WNBA championship and a nationwide faculty championship.

Extra



