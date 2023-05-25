Broadway attendance recovers to pre-pandemic levels

According to contemporary stories, attendance figures for Broadway theaters in New York City higher via roughly 45% this previous season compared to the former 12 months. For the 2022-23 season, the entire attendance for Broadway presentations reached 12.28 million, representing a go back to pre-pandemic levels. The Broadway League, a business affiliation for the theater trade, reported those figures on Tuesday.

Moreover, Broadway used to be adversely suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic and used to be closed for approximately a year-and-a-half, from March 2020 to September 2021. This season (May 2022 to April 2023) marked the primary complete season because the reopening after the pandemic.

The Broadway League additional printed that the brand new figures demonstrated a vital building up from final season’s shortened match, which noticed attendance figures of 6.73 million. The league’s knowledge additionally confirmed that Broadway grossed $1.578 billion in field workplace profits, up from $845 million the former 12 months.

The 2022-23 season had 11,506 performances, with 88.4% of the seats being occupied. Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, in a observation, stated: “Broadway is making a strong rebound as audiences are returning to New York City to experience extraordinary live theatre.”

Comparing the attendance figures of this season to the ones of the 2018-19 season, attendance of the latter used to be considerably upper at 14.77 million, together with field workplace gross profits of $1.829 billion, either one of which stay Broadway data to date.

The 2022-23 season noticed Broadway host 40 new presentations and 35 returning productions consisting of 15 musicals and 24 performs, as in line with the Broadway League. Last month, The Phantom of the Opera, which is the longest-running display in Broadway historical past, held its ultimate efficiency. The display loved a run on Broadway since January of 1988.





The solid right through the curtain name of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Broadway at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 11, 2023, in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

